Big Data IT Spending in Financial Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Industry Status, Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Big Data IT Spending in Financial market for 2018-2023.

The financial services are among the most data-driven industries. Financial services institutions operate within regulatory environments that require firms to store and analyze several years of transactional data. For making the most from the businesses, financial services relies on relational technologies coupled with business intelligence tools to handle the ever increasing data and analytics burden. In today’s world of information, the financial service industry is witnessing a disruptive change in the way do businesses worldwide. Regulatory reforms majorly drive this change.

Many financial services currently focus on improving their traditional data infrastructure as they have been addressing issues such as customer data management, risk, workforce mobility, and multichannel effectiveness. These daily problems led financial organization to deploy big data as a long-term strategy. By the end of 2014, big data has turned out to be the fastest growing technology adopted by the financial institutions over the past five years.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Big Data IT Spending in Financial will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Big Data IT Spending in Financial market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application:

Data Visualization

Sales Intelligence Software

Contract Analysis

Predictive Analytics Services

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Capgemini

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Big Data IT Spending in Financial market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Big Data IT Spending in Financial market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Big Data IT Spending in Financial players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Big Data IT Spending in Financial with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Big Data IT Spending in Financial submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.