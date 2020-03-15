Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market worth 77.37 Billion USD till 2023 | Global Key Players- Accenture, Genpact, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, NTT DATA, Mphasis and Others.

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Most Popular Companies in the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market include are Accenture (Ireland), Genpact (US), Cognizant (US), Infosys (India), Capgemini (France), NTT DATA (Japan), Mphasis (India), L&T Technology Services (India), Hexaware (India), Happiest Minds (India), KPMG (Netherlands), EY (UK), Tiger Analytics (Israel), LatentView Analytics (US), InfoStretch (US), Vensai Technologies (India), Course5 (US), Sigmoid (US), Nous Infosystems (India), Bodhtree (US), Hidden Brains InfoTech (India), Brillio (US), Franz Inc. (US), BRIDGEi2i (India), Trianz (US).

The Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market to grow from US$ 34.47 Billion in 2018 to US$ 77.37 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period. Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market spread across 148 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 42 Figures is now available in this Research report.

“The Marketing and sales business function to hold the largest market size by 2023”

Organizations are using emerging technologies and solutions to gain more visibility into the complex business data. With the right solution, one can streamline the business processes with more efficiency. Big data and data engineering services allow companies to stream line their business processes for quick task resolution, without having to waste time on mundane tasks. It enables organizations to maintain all the data records and provides the required security and privacy to the data which is otherwise a major concern for organizations.

“Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) to hold the largest market size in 2018”

In the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market by industry vertical, the BFSI vertical is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. As the volume and variety of data is increasing, the demand for maintaing and managing these records of the financial transactions in banks and other financial institutions also increases.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR and North America to hold the largest market size”

APAC is expected to be the highest growing region in the big data and data engineering services market because of the increasing adoption of big data technologies, and government initiatives, such as smart cities in the APAC countries, including China and India. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue-generating region for the big data and data engineering services vendors, for the next 5years.

Report Highlights:

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze recent developments and positioning

To forecast the revenue of market segments with respect to all the major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

To describe and forecast the big data and data engineering services market by service type, business function, organization size, industry, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the details of a competitive landscape for the major players

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, new product launches, product upgradations, and R&D activities in the market

Target Audience for Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market: Solution vendors, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), System integrators, Advisory firms, National regulatory authorities, Venture capitalists, Private equity groups, Investment houses, Equity research firms.

Competitive Landscape of Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

2.2 Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

2.3 Acquisitions

2.4 Business Expansions

3 Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market: Prominent Players

