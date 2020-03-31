Bicycle-Sharing Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025 Analysis by Mobike, Ofo, Hellobike, Mango Bike, YooBike & more

Bike Sharing in Singapore. Bicycle-sharing (orBike-sharing) is a service where bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short-term basis.

With industry growth and expansion, now in first-tier and second-tier cities, the shared bike market is saturated. But third- and fourth-tier cities still have large market potential. Operating ability and brand image will have an impact on industry structure. The competition in the industry is far from over.

In 2017, the global Bicycle-Sharing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bicycle-Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bicycle-Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mobike

Ofo

Hellobike

Mango Bike

YongAn

Xiangqi

DiDi

Youon

Mingbikes

YooBike

CCbike

Zagster

LimeBike

Citi Bike

Capital Bikeshare

Divvy

Hubway

Docomo Bike Share

Relay Bikes

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bike

Electric Vehicles

Market segment by Application, split into

Students

Commuters

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

