Bicycle Helmet Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global Bicycle Helmet Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024
This comprehensive Bicycle Helmet Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Bike Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.
The global Bicycle Helmet market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Bicycle Helmet by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.)
- MTB Helmets
- Road Helmets
- Sport Helmets
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.)
- Vista Outdoor
- Dorel
- Specialized
- Trek Bicycle
- Merida
- Giant
- Mavic
- Scott Sports
- KASK
- MET
- OGK KABUTO
- Uvex
- POC
- Urge
- Orbea
- GUB
- LAS helmets
- Strategic Sports
- One Industries
- Limar
- Fox Racing
- ABUS
- Lazer
- Louis Garneau
- Moon Helmet
- Locatelli Spa
- Rudy Project
- Shenghong Sports
- HardnutZ
- SenHai Sports Goods
Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.)
- Commuter and Recreation
- Sport Games
Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.)
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
