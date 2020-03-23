Betting Industry Opportunities, Challenge and Risk

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Betting Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report focuses on the Global Betting Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Betting Market development in United States, Europe and China.

Betting is the action of gambling money on the outcome of a race, game, or other unpredictable event.

In 2017, the Global Betting Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Betting are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

888 Holdings

Betfair

Bwin.Part

Paddy Power

Unibet

William Hill

Amaya gaming

Bet365 Group

Bet-at-home.com

BetAmerica

Betfred

Betsson

Draft Kings

Fan duel

Gala coral group

Ladbrokes

Sportech

TVG

Twinspires

Watch and Wager

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dogs

Horses

Number

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Casino

Online

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC for Betting Market:

Chapter One: Betting Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Betting Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Betting Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Betting Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Betting Market: United States

Chapter Six: Betting Market: Europe

Chapter Seven: Betting Market: China

Chapter Eight: Betting Market: Japan

Chapter Nine: Betting Market: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Betting Market: India

Chapter Eleven: Betting Market: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Betting Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Betting Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Betting Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Betting Market Appendix

