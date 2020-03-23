Betting Industry Opportunities, Challenge and Risk

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Betting Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
This report focuses on the Global Betting Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Betting is the action of gambling money on the outcome of a race, game, or other unpredictable event.
In 2017, the Global Betting Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Betting Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Betting Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Betting are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
888 Holdings
Betfair
Bwin.Part
Paddy Power
Unibet
William Hill
Amaya gaming
Bet365 Group
Bet-at-home.com
BetAmerica
Betfred
Betsson
Draft Kings
Fan duel
Gala coral group
Ladbrokes
Sportech
TVG
Twinspires
Watch and Wager
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dogs
Horses
Number
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Casino
Online
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Points from TOC for Betting Market:
Chapter One: Betting Market Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Betting Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Betting Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Betting Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: Betting Market: United States
Chapter Six: Betting Market: Europe
Chapter Seven: Betting Market: China
Chapter Eight: Betting Market: Japan
Chapter Nine: Betting Market: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Betting Market: India
Chapter Eleven: Betting Market: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: Betting Market International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Betting Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Betting Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Betting Market Appendix
