Betaine Market 2019-2025, by Basf, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Associated British Food Plc., Solvay S.A, Nutreco N.V., American Crystal Sugar Company, Kao

Global Betaine industry valued approximately USD 2.32 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.24% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Betaine is a type of amino acid which is created while anhydrous betaine and betaine hydrochloride are treated under controlled conditions to obtain betaine crystal compound. It is used in feed additives to improve metabolism. Rise in demand from food & beverage sector is a key driving factor in the market. The demand for natural Betaine in various products like cereal- based and confectionaries are some of the major growth driving F&B products. Additionally, nutritional deficiencies in feedstock is further projected to spur the demand over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

Synthetic

Natural

Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Detergents

Others

Form:

Anhydrous

Cocamidopropyl

Monohydrate

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Basf, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Associated British Food Plc., Solvay S.A, Nutreco N.V., American Crystal Sugar Company, Kao Corporation, Amino GmbH, Sunwin Chemicals, Weifang Sunwin Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Stepan Company. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

