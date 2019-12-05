Beryllium Copper Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Beryllium Copper Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Copper-beryllium alloys are mainly based on copper with a beryllium addition. High strength beryllium copper alloys contain 0.4-2% of beryllium with about 0.3 to 2.7% of other alloying elements such as nickel, cobalt, iron or lead.

Global demand of beryllium copper has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.12% and similar to production growth. Beryllium copper major applications field include telecommunication equipment, automotive, computer, aircraft & aerospace and other field which develop rapidly, directly promoting the demand of beryllium copper, and stimulating the development of beryllium copper industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Beryllium Copper market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23 million by 2024, from US$ 19 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Beryllium Copper business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Beryllium Copper market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Beryllium Copper value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Materion

NGK

ULBA

NBM Metals

IBC Advanced Alloys

Belmont Metals

CNMNC

FHBI

Jinfeng Metal

Lanfeng Non-ferrous Metal

Yinke

Shenyang Kehang Metal

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rod

Bar

Wire

Tube

Plate

Strip

Forgings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plastic Molds & Tooling

Electronic Springs & Connectors

Oil & Gas Equipment Components

