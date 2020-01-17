Benzoyl Peroxide Market Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Benzoyl Peroxide Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 120 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Benzoyl Peroxide Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Benzoyl peroxide (BPO) is an organic compound in the peroxide family. It is white, granular, crystalline solid and it is tasteless and has faint odour of benzaldehyde. It is manufactured by using benzoyl chloride and hydrogen peroxide as basic raw material. It is mainly used as polymerization initiator or curing agents in the chemical and plastics industry.

Common commercially available benzoyl Peroxide contain over powder, paste and liquid with variety of content. But this report mainly covers the 50% benzoyl peroxide powder and 50% benzoyl peroxide paste, and the volume of benzoyl peroxide is calculated by these two products.

Scope of the Report:

Most of the enterprises produce 50% benzoyl peroxide paste and only Akzo Nobel, United Initiators, Arkema and Chinasun Specialty Products produce 50% benzoyl peroxide powder. The production of benzoyl peroxide powder holds about 52.68% and 17.03% of total production Akzo Nobel and United Initiators, respectively in 2015.

It is mainly used as polymerization initiator or curing agents in the chemical and plastics industry. Benzoyl peroxide downstream is wide and recently benzoyl peroxide has acquired increasing significance in various chemical and plastics industry, building andconstruction, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and others. Globally, the benzoyl peroxide market is mainly driven by growing demand for chemical and plastics industry, which accounts for nearly 62.48% of total downstream consumption of benzoyl peroxide in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, benzoyl peroxide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of benzoyl peroxide is estimated to be 12253 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Benzoyl Peroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 57 million US$ in 2024, from 49 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Benzoyl Peroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Akzo Nobel

United Initiators

Arkema

Chinasun Specialty Products

Taizhou Yuanda

Haixiang

Hentai

SACI

Jain and Jain

YUH TZONG

Market Segment by Type, covers

50% Benzoyl Peroxide Powder

50% Benzoyl Peroxide Paste

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical and Plastics Industry

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Benzoyl Peroxide product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Benzoyl Peroxide, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Benzoyl Peroxide in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Benzoyl Peroxide in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Benzoyl Peroxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Benzoyl Peroxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Benzoyl Peroxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Benzoyl Peroxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

