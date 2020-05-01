Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Projected to reach US $ 2,617.16 MN by 2026

Benzodiazepine are psychoactive drugs that are used to treat anxiety, insomnia, seizures, and alcohol withdrawal. The number of people affected with these diseases is increasing across the world. Factors such as exposure to stressful lifestyle, daily habits, and rise in geriatric population are major reasons for mental disturbance, which creates anxiety, maniac, and panic disorder conditions. People, presently, are more inclined toward prevention of these diseases. People seek relief and a calming effect to counter these conditions or symptoms. Benzodiazepine are considered to be highly effective drugs to control and calm these effects. These drugs are extensively prescribed across the world. The market for benzodiazepine drugs is expanding significantly due to an increase in prevalence of anxiety, seizures, insomnia, and rise in concern for prevention of stress and related conditions. Moreover, a comparatively higher number of prescriptions of benzodiazepine, as compared to other psychoactive drugs, and an increase in the rate of adoption of generic drugs have fuelled the benzodiazepine drugs market. The Alprazolam segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR due to its wide application in anxiety, panic disorders, and higher number of prescriptions for the same.

The benzodiazepine drugs market has been segmented based on product, application, time of action, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the global market has been divided into Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Lorazepam, and others. In terms of application, the global benzodiazepine drugs market has been classified into anxiety, insomnia, alcohol withdrawal, seizures, and others. Based on time of action, the global market has been segregated into ultra-short acting, short acting, and long acting. In terms of distribution channel, the global benzodiazepine drugs market has been split into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities and useful insights. The report gives current and future market size for each segment and sub segments for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of value in US$ Mn, considering 2017 as the base year. The compound annual growth rate (%CAGR) has been provided for each segment and market for the period of 2018 to 2026 with market size estimations.

In terms of region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with their growth rate (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights and some useful insights of the market that would surely help new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which in turn is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends that influence the current and future status of the benzodiazepine drugs market. The report also covers market value projections, market attractiveness analysis, and key market share analysis in the market overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global benzodiazepine drugs market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players identified in this report are Pfizer Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Mylan, N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., and Aurobindo Pharma. Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, Business segments and recent developments.

The benzodiazepine drugs market has been segmented as follows:

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, by Product Alprazolam Clonazepam Diazepam Lorazepam Others (Clobazam, Temazepam, Midazolam, Chlordiazepoxide, Clorazepate, Estazolam, Flurazepam, Oxazepam, Triazolam, and Quazepam)

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, by Application Anxiety Insomnia Alcohol Withdrawal Seizures Others (Muscle spasm, panic disorders, general anesthesia, depression, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and maniac conditions)

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, by Time of Action Ultra-short Acting Short Acting Long Acting

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others (Online Pharmacies, Mail Pharmacies, and Home Care Pharmacies)

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



