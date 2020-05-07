Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2019

BPH can be identified as enlargement of prostate gland, a condition affects majority of male population. It is non-cancerous and goes through two main growth periods as a man age. The first phase begins in puberty, when the size of prostate becomes double. The second phase of prostate growth normally begins in the second decade of life. It is observed that men with a family history of BPH and chronic diseases such as heart disease, obesity, and diabetes are at higher risk of developing BPH. The condition thickens bladder wall, and eventually the bladder may weaken and lose the ability to empty completely. BPH is also associated with complications of urinary tract infection, bladder stones, kidney damage, and constant urge to urinate. The root cause of the disease remains unknown; however, increased level of estrogen is a suspected reason for the occurrence of this disease.

Download the sample report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1217

BPH can be diagnosed through physical examinations and medical tests, including digital rectal exam, urine test, blood test, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, and others. In severe cases, transrectal ultrasound, prostate biopsy, and cystoscopy are also performed. Uroxatral (Sanofi), Cardura (Pfizer Inc.), Flomax (Astellas Pharma Inc.), Proscar (Merck & Co. Inc.), Avodart (GlaxoSmithKline plc), Jalyn (GlaxoSmithKline plc), Cialis (Eli Lilly and Company), Hytrin (Abbott Laboratories), and Rapaflo (Allergan plc) are approved drugs available for the treatment of BPH.

Browse Detailed Report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/bph-therapeutics

It has been observed during the research that majority of the drugs are designed as either alpha blockers or 5-alpha reductase inhibitors. Alpha-blockers primarily relax the bladder and prostate muscles; while, 5-alpha reductase inhibitors prevent further growth of prostate and help in shrinking it to relieve symptoms.

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for BPH have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, in January 2018, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation reported positive outcomes from the Phase III clinical study of fexapotide triflutate. According to the results, fexapotide demonstrated significant long-term benefit for BPH.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1217

It has been observed that many pharmaceutical companies are entering into acquisitions for the development of BPH therapeutics and their geographical expansion. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the acquisition of NxThera Incorporated. Through this acquisition, Boston Scientific Corporation is likely to increase its BPH therapeutics portfolio.

Moreover, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Allergan plc, Veru Inc., Urovant Sciences Inc., and Caremark Limited are some of the key players involved in the development of therapeutic agents for BPH.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com