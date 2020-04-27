Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2018 to 2028

Benign positional vertigo (BPPV) is a sensation of spinning, a form of dizziness. This sensation happens for a few minutes and stops automatically. Benign positional vertigo is related to the labyrinth system which is present inside the inner ear and is responsible for maintaining balance in the body. Sometimes, the free floating particles in the inner ear exert a force to cause benign positional vertigo symptoms. Other causes for benign positional vertigo symptoms include viral infection, nerve inflammation, complications after the ear surgery, side effects of medication and rapid head movement. Nausea, sweating, abnormal eye movements and vomiting are the common symptoms caused by benign positional vertigo. Other symptoms include visual disturbance, hearing loss, and difficulty in speaking and walking. Benign positional vertigo is treated by simple exercises such as Epley maneuver or Brandt–Daroff. Benign positional vertigo treatment is done by the Dix–Hallpike test to determine the posterior semicircular canal involvement and Roll test to check the horizontal semicircular canal involvement. Benign positional vertigo treatment is also done by medications and surgeries. Medication involved in benign positional vertigo treatment by drug class are anti-histamine, anti-cholinergic, and anti-depressant or sedative-hypnotics.

Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing number of cases of benign positional vertigo is driving the growth of the benign positional vertigo treatment market. Rapid turnaround time, lower cost of procedure over conventional methods also fuel the growth of the benign positional vertigo treatment market. Also, the varied application of benign positional vertigo testing procedures in analyzing/tracking the inner ear and central nervous system and increasing adoption of the treatments in the routine check-ups are harnessing the growth of the benign positional vertigo treatment market. However, lack of awareness regarding benign positional vertigo treatments is expected to restrain the growth of the benign positional vertigo treatment market.

Benign positional vertigo treatment market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the benign positional vertigo treatment market has been segmented on the basis of the drug class, distribution channel, age group, and geography.

Based on drug class type, the benign positional vertigo treatment market is segmented as:

Anti-histamine

Anti-cholinergic

Anti-depressant

Based on the distribution channel, the benign positional vertigo treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Based on age group, the benign positional vertigo treatment market is segmented as:

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market: Overview

According to the International Headache Society and German National Telephone Health Interview Survey 2003, 243 of 1,003 (24%) participants with moderate dizziness/vertigo had a history of vestibular vertigo and 80 (8%) fulfilled the diagnostic criteria for benign positional vertigo (56 women and 24 men; aged 28–82?years). Lifetime prevalence was 3.2% in females, 1.6% in males and 2.4% overall. Medical consultation for benign positional vertigo treatment was reported by 78% of individuals. The 1?year incidence was calculated as 0.6%. Patients usually are seen to prefer internal/general medicine (82%), otolaryngology (57%) and neurology (47%) for benign positional vertigo treatment. As per an article from the International Headache Society survey 2003, 1.1?million adults suffer from BPPV each year in Germany. Japan reported an incidence of BPPV of 0.01% and Olmsted County, Minnesota estimated the incidence of BPPV at 0.06%. Increasing number of patients visiting for benign positional vertigo treatment, and its growing demand exhibits lucrative growth opportunity for the companies operating in the market.

Benign positional vertigo treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global benign positional vertigo treatment market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan. North America & Europe regions are expected to have healthy growth in terms of revenue due to increased awareness regarding benign positional vertigo treatment as a part of the routine checkups. Besides, the lower cost of the procedure compared with other alternative treatments and low risk associated with the procedure are boosting the growth of benign positional vertigo treatment market in the regions.

Benign positional vertigo treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the players identified in the benign positional vertigo treatment market include AstraZeneca plc., Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Medichem S.A., Liaoyuan Silver Eagle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., LGM Pharma, Marclabs and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

