Bell’s Palsy Treatment Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2018 to 2028

Bell’s palsy is a chronic medical condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles. Bell’s palsy generally occurs when the nerves that control the facial muscles become inflamed, swollen, or compressed. Patients suffering from Bell’s palsy find it difficult to smile or close their eyes as it affects one side of face. Bell’s palsy is common among people aged between 16 to 60 years. It usually occurs after the patient suffers from cold, ear infection or eye infection for one or two weeks or more. However, the exact cause of damage of the cranial nerve due to Bell’s palsy is still unknown. Patients suffering from diabetes or lung infection are highly susceptible to Bell’s palsy.

Bell’s palsy is diagnosed by various blood tests to check the presence of bacterial or viral infection. MRI or CT is also used for the final diagnosis of Bell’s palsy by scanning the nerves of patients. Corticosteroids and anticonvulsants are used as the first line of treatment by physicians for the treatment of Bell’s palsy. These drugs are given in combination with anti-bacterial and anti-viral medications. Over-the-counter pain medications, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen, can also be used by patients for temporary relief from Bell’s palsy. Moreover, eye drops and ear drops are also used along with these medications if the root cause of Bell’s palsy is ear or eye infection. Various home remedies are also used by patients to manage Bell’s palsy, such as facial massage, physical therapy exercises, a warm & moist towel over your face to relieve pain, etc.

Bell’s Palsy Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the Bell’s palsy treatment market is the increasing prevalence of ear and eye infections, which are the major causes of Bell’s palsy. Moreover, unfavourable changes in the lifestyles of people is also boosting the prevalence of Bell’s palsy. Rising awareness among the people about the Bell’s palsy treatment is also expected to increase its demand over the forecast period. In addition, high focus of leading pharmaceutical companies to manufacture the more improved drugs for Bell’s palsy treatment will also be responsible for the robust growth of this market. On other hand, the ignorance of patients about opting for Bell’s palsy treatment during the early onset of the disease is likely to restrain market growth. Moreover, lack of approved drugs for the appropriate Bell’s palsy treatment is also likely to hamper the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Bell’s Palsy Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global Bell’s palsy treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and geography.

Based on drug class type, the global Bell’s palsy treatment market is segmented as:

Corticosteroids

Anticonvulsants

Antibacterial

Antivirals

Based on distribution channel, the global Bell’s palsy treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Bell’s Palsy Treatment Market: Overview

The Bell’s palsy treatment market is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing the rising prevalence of Bell’s palsy. According to some studies, the annual incidence of Bell’s palsy is 15-30 cases per 100,000 population. Bell’s palsy is most prevalent among the geriatric population.

The leading drug manufacturers of Bell’s palsy treatment are focus to develop more improved drugs to boost their market share. Large funding is provided by investors and the government for research and development to develop more appropriate drugs for Bell’s palsy treatment. By drug class, corticosteroids and anticonvulsants are expected to collectively gain majority of the revenue share of the global Bell’s palsy treatment market. Among all end users, online pharmacies is the fastest-growing segment due to the rising adoption of e-commerce.

Bell’s palsy Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Bell’s palsy treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to gain maximum market share in terms of revenue owing to awareness among the people about Bell’s palsy treatment. The North America Bell’s palsy treatment market is followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe owing to the presence of the maximum number of pharmaceutical companies in these regions. The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions due to the rising incidence of Bell’s palsy. In APEJ, Bell’s palsy is most prevalent in India and China. However, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected witness delayed growth due to lack of awareness among the people in these regions.

Bell’s Palsy Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Bell’s palsy treatment market are Pfizer Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company; Eli Lily and Company; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Bayer AG; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis AG; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Gilead Sciences, Inc.

