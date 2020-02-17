Behcet Disease (Behçet disease) Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Behcet Disease (Behçet disease) is an inflammatory disorder that affects blood vessels of various body parts including mouth, genitals, skin, and eyes. Some of the symptoms of this disease are mouth sores, skin sores, genital sores, uveitis, joint swelling, abdominal pain, headache, and fever.

Usually, painful mouth ulcers are the first sign of the disease observed in the patients. The cause of the disease is still unknown, but variation in the HLA-B gene is observed in patients suffering from this disease.

Other than genetic factors, environmental factors, such as bacterial and viral infections are also known to trigger the occurrence of Behcet Disease. Celgene Corporation is in the process of developing OTEZLA, an interleukin 23 inhibitor for the treatment of Behcet disease.

Also, JN Biosciences LLC is in the process of developing HuABC2 as an anti-CD122 antibody for the treatment of Behcet disease. Some of the companies involved in the pipeline of Behcet disease include Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Omeros Corporation among others.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

