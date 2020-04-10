Behavioral Biometrics Market to Grow at 24% CAGR to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Behavioral Biometrics Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Behavioral Biometrics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 871.2 Million in 2018 to US$ 2,552.7 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers for the market are a rapid increase in online transactions and online fraudulent activities, and an increasing need for multi-layered security approach in the BFSI industry are expected to drive the behavioral biometrics market.

Organizations are rapidly deploying behavioral biometric solutions, either on-premises or thecloud. The demand for cloud-based behavioral biometrics solutions is increasing due to cost-effective and time-efficient features of cloud. Hence, SMEs would prefer to deploy behavioral biometrics solutions on the cloud.

“APAC to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The Behavioral Biometrics Market growth in Asia Pacific (APAC)is gaining momentum and is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Vendors in the region have been adopting venture funding strategies and are investing in R&D activities in an effort to provide technologically advanced tag management solutions. In addition, major economies in APAC, such as China, India, Australia, and New Zealand, are investing in emerging technologies to implement innovation in the traditional business processes and enhance the performance. The region witnesses an increased adoption rate of such solutions across major industry verticals.

Most Popular Companies in the Behavioral Biometrics Market include are BioCatch (Israel), IBM (US), Nuance Communications (US), Secure Auth (US), Mastercard (US), BehavioSec (Sweden), SecuredTouch (US), ThreatMark (Czech Republic), Plurilock (Canada), Zighra (Canada), XTN (Italy), EZMCOM (US), One Identity (US), Callsign (UK), FST Biometrics (Israel), UnifyID(US), AimBrain (UK), AuthenWare (US), Sentegrity (US), TypingDNA (Romania), NoPassword (US), ID Finance (Spain), Nethone (Poland), Pinn Technology (US), and Unbotify (Israel)

Study Objectives:

The major objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the global behavioral biometrics market by component, application, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. The report provides detailed information related to the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market. The report aims to strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

