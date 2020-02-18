Beetroot Powder Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors and Forecast to 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Beetroot Powder Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Beetroot is a taproot of a beat also known as table beet, red beet, garden beet or golden beet. Beetroot is contains more sugar compared to other vegetable and hence can be used as sweetening substitute. Beetroot powder is obtained from dried beetroots by grinding or milling them. Beetroot powder is used to provide flavour and color to variety of foods. Beetroot powder provides betaine phytochemical which plays an important role in health of cardiovascular system and helps liver and kidney to process amino acids. Beetroot powder is a source of potassium, phosphorus, chlorine, iodine, iron, magnesium, calcium, copper, sodium, Riboflavin, Thiamine, fiber and vitamins. Beetroot powder is used as supplement as it is an excellent source of antioxidant. Beetroot powder contains high levels of nitrates which in turn helps in increasing the oxygen content in the blood and relax veins too. Beetroot powder have applications in food industry as it can be used in pasta sauce, blended with smoothie, to create muffins, making juice, as salad dressings etc.

Market Segmentation:

Beetroot powder market is segmented on the basis of end-use as ingredient and packed food. The beetroot powder have application in food industry in making soups, curries and gravies, coatings, and as a food color in various food products. Demand for beetroot powder in industry is increasing as it is a natural source for its application in food industry. Increasing awareness in consumers of using beetroot in daily meal is increasing due to its health benefits and organic nature. Beetroot powder is readily available in retail shops packed in bottle, cans or bags for household uses. Increasing sale of beetroot powder based products on online sites is increasing demand of beetroot powder in consumers in global market.

Beetroot powder market is segmented in the basis of type as organic and conventional. Trends towards organic products is increasing which is increasing demand of organic beetroot powder in health conscious consumers. Beetroot powder is a source of proteins and vitamins therefore it is used by athletes and bodybuilders as a supplement in daily use for health benefits and other uses.

Beetroot powder market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Beetroot powder market has been segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region and Japan. Beetroot is a major crop produced in Russia, France, United States, Germany and Ukraine due to cold weather which is good for beetroot growth. Australia is the highest consumer of beetroot powder due to their tradition of using beetroot in food products such as burgers, slices etc.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Increasing the demand for beetroot powder from food industries is more as one tablespoon of beetroot powder provides nutrients equal to one beetroot. Its use in food industry as flavoring agent and taste enhancer is trending in youths as a result of increasing health issues. Trend of using beetroot powder in burgers and pizzas for flavours is one of the driver for beetroot market in global market. Use of beetroot powder in cosmetics is increasing due to its higher antioxidant content is driving beetroot powder in cosmetic industry globally.

Beetroot powder Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Beetroot powder market include Yesraj Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd., Bioglan, Nature’s Way Products LLC, Super Sprout LLC & Juices International Pty Ltd., NutraMarks, Inc., Radiance Ltd., Go Superfood, Natures Aid Ltd., Botanical Ingredients Ltd., are among these.

