Beer Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Global Beer Market

Beer is one of the most preferred drinks among the alcoholic drinks. It stood second among the alcoholic drinks, while spirits on the first position. Beer market has seen a slump before 2010, however, the market has regained its position. Developing countries like China, India, Brazil, and Vietnam are seeking the attention of the market. DataM analyses the complete scenario of the beer market, market segmentation, geography analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Findings

In 2016, Beer accounts around 30-35% of the alcoholic drinks market revenue.

Worldwide, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Kirin, Diageo are the major companies leading the market.

Poland and Czech Republic countries have recorded the highest per capita consumption of beer in 2017.

Craft beer is one of the fastest growing segments of the beer market. In the USA, the craft beer holds around 10% of the market share in 2016. This segment has seen a growth of 9% from the previous year. The same trend is expected to witness in the other geographies.

With the increasing demand for premium-based beers has also opened the doors to this market in various geographies. Tremendous demand for the craft beers has created an enthusiasm for the manufacturers to enter this market. For Instance: United Breweries Ltd (UBL), India’s largest leader in Beer market is now tapping the crafts beer market by end of 2019.

Competitive Insights

Exceeding count of the beer sales, brands are experiencing the huge success due to high disposable incomes and increasing social gatherings. Acquisitions and partnerships are the major strategies preferred this market.

AB InBev acquired Australian craft brewery Pirate Life, to expand their business in Australia. They also invested in increasing its brewing capacity.

Two distributors of beer, wine and spirits in the USA and Canada, Republic National Distributing Co. (RNDC) and Breakthru Beverage Group has merged to sustain their market position, As the beer market is rapidly changing and highly competitive environment.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes AB InBev, SABMiller, Heineken, Carlsberg Group, CR Beer, Boston Beer, Tsingtao Brewery, Modelo, Molson Coors, and Diageo.

Beer is segmented based its product types such as dark beer, Lager, low/non-alcohol Beer and stout. Further based on a packaging it is segmented as bottle, can, and draught.. The market is segmented based on distributional channel, which includes on-trade and off-trade. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Coverage of Key Market Segments

By Product

Dark Beer

Lager

Premium

Standard

Economy

Low/Non-Alcohol Beer

Stout

By Channels

On-Trade

Off-Trade

By Packaging

Bottle

Can

Draught

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

