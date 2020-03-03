Beer & Cider Market 2019: Types, Shares, Demand Analysis, Key Insights, Business Overview, Opportunities & Challenges till 2025

Global Beer & Cider Market (By Nations  The US, Germany, The UK, China, Brazil, Japan, Russia, Canada & Australia) Market Outlook 2025 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Beer is one of the oldest and most popular beverages around the world. It is made up of four major ingredients  water, starch source, yeast for fermentation and flavouring agents. Beer is classified on the basis of type of yeast used for brewing, such as ale, lager or wild yeast. It also includes various products, such as non-alcoholic and alternative types. Cider is newer of the two and largely served as a gluten-free alternative for beer. It is made up of fruit juice, mainly apple. Although there are more than hundred varieties of cider, these are broadly classified into hard cider and sweet cider.

Global beer and cider industry continues to be on growth trajectory despite of several headwinds. The industry has reported slowest annual growth in past one decade. The growth dynamics of the market remains unchanged and being primarily attributed to rise in demand for millennial, gain in disposable income, higher sociocultural adoption of beer and increasing accessibility of beer retail outlets. However, major growth restraints of the market include competition from alternative alcoholic beverages, market regulations and increasing health consciousness.

The report provides detailed market assessment across leading markets such as The US and Canada in North America; Germany and The UK in Europe; and Japan, China, Australia, Russia in Asia Pacific; and Brazil in Latin America.

The report provides detailed market assessment across leading markets such as The US and Canada in North America; Germany and The UK in Europe; and Japan, China, Australia, Russia in Asia Pacific; and Brazil in Latin America. China is the world’s largest beer market, followed by the US and Japan. Future forecasts of global beer and cider market overall and across various nations have been provided in the report till 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Leading companies operating in global beer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Diageo plc, Carlsberg AS, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global beer and cider market.

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Beer & Cider

3.1 Beer

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Categories

3.1.3 Brewing Process

3.2 Cider

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Categories

3.2.3 Cider Manufacturing Process

3.3 Difference between Beer & Cider

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Value

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Region

4.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6. Country Analysis

6.1 The US

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Market Share by Category

6.1.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.2 Germany

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3 Market Share by Category

6.2.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.3 The UK

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3 Market Share by Category

6.3.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.4 China

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.4.3 Market Share by Category

6.4.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.5 Brazil

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.5.3 Market Share by Category

6.5.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.6.3 Market Share by Category

6.6.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.7 Russia

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.7.3 Market Share by Category

6.7.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.8 Canada

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.8.3 Market Share by Category

6.8.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.9 Australia

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.9.3 Market Share by Category

6.9.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Trends

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Growing Premiumisation Trend

8.1.2 Higher Demand for Origin-Specific Beer

8.1.3 Increasing Market Penetration of Craft Beer

8.1.4 Consolidations in the Market

8.1.5 Strong Growth of Alcohol Free Beers

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Rise in Demand from Millennials

8.2.2 Gain in Disposable Income

8.2.3 Higher Sociocultural Adoption

8.2.4 Increasing Accessibility of Outlets

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Competition from Alternative Alcoholic Beverages

8.3.2 Market Regulation

8.3.3 Increasing Health Consciousness

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share Analysis

9.2 Brand Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

10.2 Diageo plc

10.3 Carlsberg AS

10.4 Heineken NV

10.5 Molson Coors Brewing Company

10.6 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

