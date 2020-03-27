Beer Bottles Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018-2028

Beer Bottles Market: An Overview : Beer is the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic beverage in the world. However, in order to preserve the quality of the beer, an effective packaging solution is needed. The beer bottle has gained vital importance for the packaging of various types of beer. Beer bottle made from raw material such as glass and plastic which are effective to reduce spoilage from light especially ultraviolet and other external contaminants. Availability of beer bottle in different size and shape have proven to increase retail sales of a beer bottle.

Beer bottle made from glass are the most predominant for beer packaging as they are chemically inert, highly recyclable, durable, hygienic, and offer high security against external contaminations. However, beer bottle made of plastic (Polyethylene Terephthalate) are gaining significant importance for beer packaging due to their light-weight, sturdy, and recyclable nature. Also, the increasing trend of printing and lamination on beer bottle offers numerous opportunity for manufacturers and brand owner to bolster their brand in the marketplace. Overall, the global outlook for beer bottle market is expected to remain progressive during the forecast period.

Beer Bottles Market: Dynamics : Numerous market trends influencing the beer bottle market for packaging applications, but consumer preference for hygienic, sustainable, and premium products remain at the top. Although plastic has made significant headway into some of the glass’s traditional market, glass container acceptance is still rising in alcoholic beverage packaging industry. As per the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), over 95% of beer and wine consumer across Europe and U.S. are preferred to consume their drink packed in a glass bottle. As consumer believed that glass provides a truer taste by preserving the quality of the beverage. It appears as vital factors for the growth of global beer bottle market during the forecast period.

Growing number of individuals are consuming beer across the globe, owing to the perception that it relaxes state of mind. Changing lifestyles, the influence of social media and Internet, and increasing social parties are also expected to increase the sales of beer bottle across the globe. Also, a growing urban population coupled with factors such as rising disposable income, modernization, and a growing preference for beer is expected to fuel the growth of the global beer bottle market during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of beer around the world and rapid expansion of bars clubs, and lounges have started in the recent past especially in developing nations are foreseen to drive the growth of global beer bottle market throughout the forecast period. However, the increasing usage of metal cans over beer bottle is expected to hamper the growth of beer bottle market during the forecast period. However, in order to spark the consumer interest, many beer bottle manufacturers are focusing towards the high-quality bottle manufacturing. Which is expected to create an optimistic outlook for the growth of global beer bottle market during the forecast period.

Beer Bottles Market: Segmentation : On the basis of material,the beer bottles market is segmented into: Glass ( Clear Glass, Amber Glass, Green Glass),Plastic; On the basis of capacity,the beer bottles market is segmented into: Less than 350 ml, 350 – 500 ml,500 – 1000 ml, More than 1000 ml;

Beer Bottles Market: Regional Outlook : The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global beer bottle market accounting largest market share. Large urban population, modernization, and growing disposable incomes led to the consumption of beer in this region which in turn expected to fuel the growth of beer bottle market during the forecast period. China remains dominant in terms of market share of beer bottle market, while India is expected to be highly attractive in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to follow the APEJ region in terms of beer bottle market size during the forecast period.

Beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage in this region is likely to create significant demand for beer bottle market during the forecast period. The beer consumption per capita in countries such as the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, and Poland are very high which expected to create a substantial growth opportunity for beer bottle market during the forecast period. The beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage in North America which accounts for nearly 80%. High consumption of beer in North America region is likely to fuel the growth of beer bottle during the forecast period. The United States will remain the largest market for a beer bottle, while Canada is expected to register a notable growth rate of beer bottle during the forecast period.

Beer Bottles Market: Key Players : Examples of some of the key players operating in the global beer bottles market are: Owens-Illinois, Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Vidrala SA, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd. , Nampak Ltd. , Amcor Limited, Piramal Glass Private Limited., ACE Glass Containers Ltd., Verallia;

Beer Bottles Market: Key Trends : Some of the key trends are observed among the beer bottle manufacturers are listed below: With the intention of reducing the volatility of raw material prices, lower market volume growth and cater to growing demand for premium brands, beer bottle manufacturers are channelizing efforts towards premiumization of their existing brands. On trade sales refer to sales of alcoholic drinks through hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars etc. Individuals across the globe are increasingly attracted to bars, and clubs owing to which sales of alcoholic beverage such as beer, wine etc. are increasing on trade.

Regional Analysis Includes- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

