Beauty Drinks Market Segmentation by Ingredients, Type, Demography, Geography, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

The growing consumer awareness towards anti-aging products and healthy drinks has produced many new drinks categories, such as functional and beauty drinks. The consumers in developed countries prefer functional drinks with added vitamins and minerals over its counterparts, such as carbonated soft drinks.

The ingredients with high antioxidants, such as botanical extracts from fruits and other plants, minerals and vitamins are used in beauty drinks. Some of the other major ingredients of beauty drinks include exotic berry, tea polyphenols, açai extract and EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate).

The consumer between 16-35 years of age (younger women), is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The convenience associated with beauty drinks, along with low or zero side effects of these drinks are propelling its demand among the younger women.

The innovative distribution channels, such as e-commerce has also boosted the growth of the global beauty drinks consumption during the past few years.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Japan, South Korea, and China are some of the fastest growing markets in Asia-Pacific.

In recent years, many players from food industry, such as Samyang Group (China) have entered in beauty drinks market . The barriers for entry in this market are low for food companies. Moreover, the benefits such as existing brand image of these players, along with high growth of functional drinks and beauty drink products for skin, anti-aging and slimming is expected to lay new expansion opportunities for food sector companies during the forecast period.

The major players operating in global beauty drinks market include The Coca-Cola Company, Zoppas Industries Group, Sappe Public Company Limited, DyDo DRINCO, INC., Big Quark LLC, and Nestlé S.A.

