Beauty Drinks Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

The major players operating in global beauty drinks market include The Coca-Cola Company, Zoppas Industries Group, Sappe Public Company Limited, DyDo DRINCO, INC., Big Quark LLC, and Nestlé S.A.

The growing consumer awareness towards anti-aging products and healthy drinks has produced many new drinks categories, such as functional and beauty drinks. The consumers in developed countries prefer functional drinks with added vitamins and minerals over its counterparts, such as carbonated soft drinks. The beauty drinks and functional drinks has gained significant market share over the past three years.

The ingredients with high antioxidants, such as botanical extracts from fruits and other plants, minerals and vitamins are used in beauty drinks. Some of the other major ingredients of beauty drinks include exotic berry, tea polyphenols, açai extract and EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate). Beauty drinks are consumed for the rejuvenation of skin, nails, and hair.

At present, the global beauty drinks market is at its embryonic stage. Both, the product and the competitors are in small numbers. However, with significant growth projection for this market over the coming years, the major players of carbonated soft drinks and functional drinks are expected to enter in this market.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in the global beauty drinks market in 2015. The growing aspiration to look young and beautiful in aging population of Western Europe countries is fueling the growth in Europe. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

