Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Beauty & Personal Care Products by 2025

Market Depth Research titled Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
The global Beauty & Personal Care Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beauty & Personal Care Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Beauty & Personal Care Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beauty & Personal Care Products in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Beauty & Personal Care Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Beauty & Personal Care Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Procter & Gamble
LOreal
Unilever
Estee Lauder Cos
L Brands Inc
Beiersdorf AG
Shiseido Co Ltd
LVMH
Natura Siberica
Oriflame
Schwarzkopf & Henkel
Chanel
Amore Pacific
Lgcare
Kanabo
Market size by Product
Face
Hand
Lips
Other
Market size by End User
Man
Woman
Children
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Beauty & Personal Care Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Beauty & Personal Care Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Beauty & Personal Care Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Beauty & Personal Care Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Beauty & Personal Care Products are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Beauty & Personal Care Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Beauty & Personal Care Products Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Face
1.4.3 Hand
1.4.4 Lips
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Man
1.5.3 Woman
1.5.4 Children
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Size
2.1.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Beauty & Personal Care Products Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Beauty & Personal Care Products Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Beauty & Personal Care Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Beauty & Personal Care Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Beauty & Personal Care Products Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Beauty & Personal Care Products Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales by Product
4.2 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue by Product
4.3 Beauty & Personal Care Products Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Beauty & Personal Care Products by Countries
6.1.1 North America Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Beauty & Personal Care Products by Product
6.3 North America Beauty & Personal Care Products by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Beauty & Personal Care Products by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Beauty & Personal Care Products by Product
7.3 Europe Beauty & Personal Care Products by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Beauty & Personal Care Products by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Beauty & Personal Care Products by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Beauty & Personal Care Products by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Beauty & Personal Care Products by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Beauty & Personal Care Products by Product
9.3 Central & South America Beauty & Personal Care Products by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Beauty & Personal Care Products by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Beauty & Personal Care Products by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Beauty & Personal Care Products by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Procter & Gamble
11.1.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Procter & Gamble Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Procter & Gamble Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.1.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development
11.2 LOreal
11.2.1 LOreal Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 LOreal Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 LOreal Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.2.5 LOreal Recent Development
11.3 Unilever
11.3.1 Unilever Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Unilever Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Unilever Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.3.5 Unilever Recent Development
11.4 Estee Lauder Cos
11.4.1 Estee Lauder Cos Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Estee Lauder Cos Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Estee Lauder Cos Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.4.5 Estee Lauder Cos Recent Development
11.5 L Brands Inc
11.5.1 L Brands Inc Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 L Brands Inc Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 L Brands Inc Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.5.5 L Brands Inc Recent Development
11.6 Beiersdorf AG
11.6.1 Beiersdorf AG Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Beiersdorf AG Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Beiersdorf AG Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.6.5 Beiersdorf AG Recent Development
11.7 Shiseido Co Ltd
11.7.1 Shiseido Co Ltd Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Shiseido Co Ltd Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Shiseido Co Ltd Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.7.5 Shiseido Co Ltd Recent Development
11.8 LVMH
11.8.1 LVMH Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 LVMH Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 LVMH Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.8.5 LVMH Recent Development
11.9 Natura Siberica
11.9.1 Natura Siberica Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Natura Siberica Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Natura Siberica Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.9.5 Natura Siberica Recent Development
11.10 Oriflame
11.10.1 Oriflame Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Oriflame Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Oriflame Beauty & Personal Care Products Products Offered
11.10.5 Oriflame Recent Development
11.11 Schwarzkopf & Henkel
11.12 Chanel
11.13 Amore Pacific
11.14 Lgcare
11.15 Kanabo
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Beauty & Personal Care Products Forecast
12.5 Europe Beauty & Personal Care Products Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Beauty & Personal Care Products Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Beauty & Personal Care Products Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Beauty & Personal Care Products Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Beauty & Personal Care Products Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
