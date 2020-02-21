Beauty And Personal Care Packaging Market Will Cross USD 9.45 Billion Mark By 2023

Summary

Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market, By Materials (Plastics, Glass, Metal and other), Product (Bottles, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, Others), Application (Skincare, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Hair care and others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

Packaging plays an important role in branding products. The look of any product is a criucial factor of its market appeal, besides its quality. According to the recent studies, global packaging industry is likely to rise till 2020. The packaging industry is fronting a transformation due to various factors such as new demographic conditions, new customer demands, and growing purchasing power. These factors are initiating to rethink on the use of the packaging materials and manufacturing processes.

The global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market estimated to grow at USD 9.45 billion during forecast 2023 at 4 % CAGR.

Beauty and personal care packaging include packaging of a variety of products from shampoos, conditioners, perfumes, lipsticks, deodorants, and makeup for skin care products. However, volatile raw material prices are expected to act as a challenge to market growth.

Key Players

Some of the key players in global beauty and personal care packaging market includes Amcor Limited (Australia), WestRock Company (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A.(France)., Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)., Mondi Group (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Albéa Services S.A.S.(France), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.), AptarGroup (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), and HCT Packaging Inc.( U.S. ).

Market Research Analysis

The global Beauty And Personal Care Packaging Market is dynamic and expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period. Packaging is of key importance for cosmetic products and its changing trend over a period of time become more simple and natural. Beauty and personal care packaging have added importance as it is one of the factors influencing consumer buying decision for a cosmetic product.

The packaged products are designed to protect the goods from different types of damages such as atmospheric, magnetic, electrostatic, vibration or shock. The products include different types of boxes or storage container and others. The demand for packaged goods is increasing because they are widely used by online shopping industry. Furthermore, the e-commerce industry is fueling the demand for the packaged products. The growing trend of internet shopping worldwide signifies the need for protective packaging that can prevent the products from damaging while transporting or storing.

By 2023, the global beauty and personal care packaging industry are projected to grow by 15.5% due to the high demand for flexible packaging, bottles, spray cans, and others. Increasing prominence towards looks and appearance and usage of makeup on a regular basis are the some of the drivers helping the market growth.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global beauty and personal care packaging market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market by its material, product, application, and region.

By Material

Plastics

Glass

Metal

other

By Product

Bottles

Cans

Tubes

Pouches

Others

By Application

Skin care

Cosmetics

Fragrances

Hair care

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

