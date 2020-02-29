Battery Recycling Market Research Insights, Industry Analysis Research 2019 With Call2recycle, Aqua Metals, Umicore, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Enersys, And Many More

The battery recycling market report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025. This battery recycling market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. This study for the battery recycling market also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and porter’s five forces analysis.
Battery recycling is a process that aims at diminishing the number of batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste. Batteries consist of several heavy metals and toxic chemicals. Therefore, disposing them off as regular trash has raised concerns about water pollution and soil contamination. There is a growing demand for battery recycling in extraction of material, repackaging, reuse, and second life and disposal activities which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.
Global battery Recycling accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Global Battery Recycling market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The global battery recycling market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions.
- Call2recycle
- Aqua Metals
- Umicore, Exide Technologies
- Johnson Controls
- Enersys,
- Gravita India Limited
- Teck Resources Limited
- Battery Solutions, Inc
- Gopher Resource
- G&P Batteries
- Terrapure Environmental
- East Penn Manufacturing Co.
- Retriev Technologies Inc
- COM2 Recycling Solutions
- RSR Corporation
- The Doe Run Company
- Raw Materials Company
- World Logistics Inc
- Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd
- Metalex Products Limited
- Accurec Recycling GmbH
- Tonolli Canada Ltd
- Kinbursky Brothers Inc.
- Recupyl S.A.S
- Vinton Batteries
- more
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Major Market Drivers: Global Battery Recycling Market
- Stringent government regulations for battery disposal
- Depletion of earth metals
- High demand for recycled products and materials
Market Restraint: Global Battery Recycling Market
- Safety Issues related to storage and transportation of old batteries
Market Segmentation: Global Battery Recycling Market
The battery recycling market is segmented on the basis of chemistry into
- lead acid
- lithium-based
- nickel-based
On the basis of source, the market is segmented into
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Consumer & electronic appliance
On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into
- Extraction of material
- Repackaging
- Reuse, and second life
- Disposal
On the basis of geography, the battery recycling market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
