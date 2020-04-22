Battery Recycling Market : Advanced Technologies Of Global Industry To 2026

Reliable forecasts by industrial experts on critical aspects such as production, price, and profit are also included in the research report. The report sheds light on import and export data, and upstream raw materials and downstream demand in the global Battery Recycling market. In addition, the report also provides recommendations that can help existing players as well as new entrants in formulating crucial business strategies.

Battery Recycling Market – Overview

Battery recycling involves the recycling of used batteries from various sources such as household batteries; car batteries; and batteries from laptops, mobile phones, power tools, etc.. This activity prevents batteries from ending up in municipal waste and landfills and prevents hazardous materials such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and nickel from entering the environment. These materials are highly toxic and can leach into the soil from landfills. They not only contaminate soil but also underground and surface water sources. Therefore, battery recycling not only protects the environment from potential hazards but also prevents possible health ailments due to these hazardous materials.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for battery recycling at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global battery recycling market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for battery recycling during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the battery recycling market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global battery recycling market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the battery recycling market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, in which battery chemistry, spent battery source, and end-use are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global battery recycling market by segmenting it in terms of battery chemistry, spent battery source, and end-use. In terms of battery chemistry, the battery recycling market has been classified into lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, and others. Based on spent battery source, the battery recycling market has been categorized into automotive, electronic appliances, and others. In terms of end-use, the battery recycling market has been segmented into extraction of material; repackaging, reuse, & second life; and disposal. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for battery recycling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the battery recycling market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market for battery recycling has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on battery chemistry, spent battery source, and end-use of battery recycling. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global battery recycling market. Key players in the battery recycling market are Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle, Inc., Exide Technologies, Retriev Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, G & P Batteries, Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., and Umicore N.V. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

The global battery recycling market has been segmented as follows:

Battery Recycling Market, by Battery Chemistry

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Nickel-cadmium

Others

Battery Recycling Market, by Spent Battery Source

Automotive

Electronic Appliances

Others

Battery Recycling Market, by End-use

Extraction of Material

Repackaging, Reuse, & Second Life

Disposal

Battery Recycling Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

An extensive analysis of the battery recycling market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

In terms of end-use, the extraction of material segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

Lead-acid is the major battery chemistry segment of the battery recycling market

A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the battery recycling market at a global, regional, and country level

Insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

