Battery Monitoring Solutions Market Status, Summary and Forecasts to 2025

Battery monitoring solutions consist of monitoring unit, sensors, and software to monitor and uphold battery condition at an ideal condition so that it can execute to its full potential. The advantages that batteries provide over other similar storage technologies and the technological developments over the years have increased the implementation of batteries for energy storage used in emergency and grid-scale applications.

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing usage of electric vehicles (EVs). The technological advances in EVs have necessitated the adoption of battery monitoring systems to maintain safe operations of batteries in these electric-powered vehicles. The battery monitoring system limits the charge and peak voltage of the battery during charging, maintains the voltage threshold during discharge, and also maintains the battery temperature, thereby maintaining a safe area of operation in all situations. The growing importance of battery health will boost the implementation of battery monitoring solutions in EVs.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as operational challenges associated with lead-acid batteries. Battery Monitoring Solutions Market is classified on the basis of product type as automotive, energy and telecom and data centers. Battery Monitoring Solutions Market is classified on the basis of end users as data centers, automotive, and others. Battery Monitoring Solutions Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The Battery Monitoring Solutions market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Battery Monitoring Solutions.

This report presents the worldwide Battery Monitoring Solutions market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

BTECH

Cellwatch

Emerson

GE-Alstom

Battery Monitoring Solutions Breakdown Data by Type

Monitoring Unit

Monitoring Sensors

Monitoring Software

Battery Monitoring Solutions Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Energy

Telecom

Data Centers

Battery Monitoring Solutions Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Battery Monitoring Solutions Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Battery Monitoring Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Monitoring Unit

1.4.3 Monitoring Sensors

1.4.4 Monitoring Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Battery Monitoring Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Energy

1.5.4 Telecom

1.5.5 Data Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Battery Monitoring Solutions Market Size

2.1.1 Global Battery Monitoring Solutions Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Battery Monitoring Solutions Production 2014-2025

2.2 Battery Monitoring Solutions Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Battery Monitoring Solutions Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Battery Monitoring Solutions Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Battery Monitoring Solutions Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Battery Monitoring Solutions Market

2.4 Key Trends for Battery Monitoring Solutions Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Battery Monitoring Solutions Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Battery Monitoring Solutions Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Battery Monitoring Solutions Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Battery Monitoring Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Battery Monitoring Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Battery Monitoring Solutions Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Battery Monitoring Solutions Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

