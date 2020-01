Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market by Overview, Growth Opportunities, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Regional Outlook & Industry Insights by 2024

The global bathroom and toilet assist devices market has been experiencing significant surge, due to the large pool of patient, increasing acceptance of advance and innovative technology, increasing awareness about assistive devices, and growing geriatric population due to increasing life expectancy. Based on product type, the global bathroom and toilet assist devices markets has been classified into bath aids, bath lifts, chairs and stools, commodes, handgrips and grab bars, and toilet seat raisers.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bathroom-and-toilet-assist-devices-market/report-sample

As per a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 15% of the global population would undergo some form of disability. In another study by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the percentage share of the geriatric population (aged 60 years or above) increased from 9.2% in 1990 to 11.7% in 2013, which would reach 21.1% by 2050. Aging makes a person vulnerable towards developing diseases, such as osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis. According to various research studies, females would account for higher disability rate than males. Various challenges are involved in providing good care for people with disabilities, which would increase the demand for assist devices. In the past few years, the adoption of assistive devices has surged.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=bathroom-and-toilet-assist-devices-market

The regional segmentation of the global market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share in the global bathroom and toilet assist devices market, due to the growing adoption of technologically advanced devices in the region, as compared to the other regions; availability of products with high quality and reliability; affordable prices; growing disabled population; continuous product enhancement; and high incidences of lifestyle diseases among the aging population. The region would continue to lead the global market during the forecast period. Europe accounted for the second largest share in the global market, owing to increasing incidence of lifestyle associated diseases.

The major players operating in the global bathroom and toilet assist devices market include, GF Health Products Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, K Care Healthcare Equipment, Etac AB, MEYRA GmbH, Medical Depot Inc. (Drive Medical), Prism Medical, Handicare, Invacare Corporation, Spectra Care Group, Ortho XXI, and others.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook