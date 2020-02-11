Bath Bomb Market Key Players are Village Naturals, Yumscents, Schone, Aromatherapy, Essence of Earth

A bath bomb is defined as the hard-packed mixture made from dry ingredients which dissolves when wet and is used to add scent, essential oils, bubbles, or color to bathwater. Bath Bombs are considered as the detoxifying, relaxing or immune boosting bathing material. The major ingredients used in bath bombs include a bicarbonate base and a weak acid which are unreactive in dry state but when dissolved in water reacts vigorously and produces their characteristic fizzing in a few minutes. The other ingredients in the bath bomb vary considerably but majorly include scented ingredients along with dye to impart color and a pleasant fragrance to bathwater. Sodium lauryl sulfate, a lathering agent is also used in bath bombs to create bubble foams.

Bath bombs are generally spherical, but are also available as lumps or tablets. Bath bombs can be prepared at home as well, besides being available in a wide range at supermarkets. Various manufacturing companies have started utilizing bath bomb machines to increase the production rate of bath bomb. These machines have the capability to produce hundreds of bath bombs per hour.

Increasing population of working women and their preference for aromatherapy and cosmetics for relaxation is expected to be the major driver influencing the market growth of bath bombs over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing trend of giving luxurious gifts to friends and family on special occasions is also projected to boost the bath bomb market growth in coming years.

Additionally, the rising preference of customers to apply essential oils as part of their routine, and benefits associated with essential oils is expected to drastically influence the market growth of bath bombs over the forecast years. Bath bombs hydrate and nourish the skin due to presence of essential oils, which is drastically influencing the demand for bath bombs amongst women.

Essential oils present in bath bombs such as peppermint essential oil helps to soothe tired muscle; eucalyptus essential oil provides relief from flu, cold, and sinusitis; and citrus oil gives an energizing feeling. All these are considered as a form of aromatherapy, which is expected to influence bath bomb market demand over the forecast period. Baking soda, Epsom salt, citric acid, oil, witch hazel and their associated benefits have influenced women to use bath bombs, thus driving their demand across the globe.

The global bath bomb market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the bath bomb market is categorized into bath bomb with essential oil, bath bomb with sea salt, and others. Bath bomb with essential oil is expected to contribute majorly to the market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing preference and awareness about essential oil usage is expected to be a major factor for the growth of bath bombs over the forecast years. The application segment of the bath bomb market is segregated into household, beauty salon or spa, and others.

