Global Basmati Rice Market to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2025.

Global Basmati Rice Market valued approximately USD 9.2 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. the global basmati rice market is undergoing a phase of significant improvement as consumers appreciate the quality and taste of basmati. With rice being one of the most crucial food crop and a staple for more than half of the population across the world, basmati rice has gained a premium status among all the type of rice available, globally due to its fine quality, fragrance, and taste, states the report. The increasing price of paddy crop and the declining inventory prices in Asian Countries are likely to reflect positively on the global market for the basmati rice in the years to come, states the research report.

The Asia Pacific region will drive the future demand for basmati rice, where the production as well as consumption of basmati rice is centered, with China and India being the most prominent producers, as well as consumer of this type of rice. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the leading regional market for basmati rice, having 46% of the overall market in 2017. It is predicted to continue to be the leading consuming region throughout the forecast period to 2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Species:

White

§ Brown

§ Others

By Sales Channel:

Traditional

§ Modern

§ Retail

§ HORECA

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include McCormick & Company, Incorporated, LT Foods Limited, REI AGRO Limited, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, The Rice ‘n Spice Intl Ltd, Amira Nature Foods Ltd, East End Foods, Mars Incorporated, Estraco Kft, KRBL Ltd and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Basmati Rice Market in Market Study: