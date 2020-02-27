Basil Leaves Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2027

The basil leaves market is expected to remain under the influence of growing demand for fresh herbs in a myriad of applications ranging from food to pharmaceuticals. Proliferating consumer base inclined towards natural ingredients and increasing appreciation for novel culinary experiences are prime fillips driving the demand for basil leaves in the basil leaves market. Increasing demand for non-GMO basil seeds is expected to bode well for the basil farming, thereby propelling the basil leaves market. Further, introduction of new refreshing beverages with mint flavors is likely to augur well for the basil leaves market.

Owing to the traditional popularity of basil leaves as a herbal plant with important health benefits, basil is categorized as ultra-niche and high-value crop. As basil farming requires small acreages, fresh basil leaves market is regulated through direct sales to multiple end users. Farmers involved in export business in the basil leaves market are required to comply with the Global GAP Certification. In addition, as the nature of the product remains delicate, basil leaves collection and storage require special maintenance to ensure longer shelf-life of the fresh as well as products manufactured form basil leaves. Considering the exponential demand for basil leaves, the basil leaves market is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming years.

Global Basil Leaves Market: Introduction

The global market for basil leaves caters to end use segments such as essential oils, medical and pharmaceuticals, herbal supplements, food preparations, etc. Basil leaves are cultivated and marketed in forms such as dried basil leaves, fresh basil leaves, basil leaves pastes, etc. Basil leaves are popularly marketed at supermarkets, hypermarkets, mom and pop stores at food retail outlets, etc. The global market for basil leaves is co-related with the supply capabilities of the region. Production of basil leaves is widespread in Africa and Asia Pacific region. The African continent is marked by presence of more than 50 variety species of basil leaves.

Global Basil Leaves Market: Segmentation

The global basil leaves is segmented on the basis of product type and by end use

On the basis of product type the basil leaves market is segmented as follows:

Basil Leaves

Basil Paste

Dried Leaves

The global basil leaves market is segmented on the basis of end use as follows:

Essential Oils

Pharmaceutical

Snacks

Baked Foods

Beverages

Others

Global Basil Leaves Market: Market Dynamics

Basil leaves are considered as a member of the mint herbs. Basil leaves are popular as sweet basil leaf, as they provide a crisp and aromatic element to food and beverage products. Basil leaves have gained popularity in major global cuisine. Basil leaves have over the years become part of several processed and cooked food products. Basil leaves are popular in usage in vegetable preparations, seafood preparations, meat preparations, etc. The global basil leaves market caters to application of basil leaves such as sauces, stews, sausages and garnishes.

Among end use market segments, basil leaves are popularly used in essential oils which form key ingredients for flavored foods products. The essential oil market segment is characterized by lack of stable quality and inconsistency in supplies. Such issues have encouraged essential oil manufacturers to depend on alternatives such as synthetic oils. The growing popularity of fast food products and on the go breakfast outlets have resulted into growing demand for ingredients for garnishing. Basil leaves are gaining market preference particularly for garnishing on fast food products like pizza and other baked and on the go foods. Basil leaves are dried and roasted for aromatic addition to the baked foods. The global market for basil leaves consumed for garnishing application segment is expected to generate considerable incremental opportunity.

Basil leaves have emerged as a significant market segment in the global food ingredients market. Food ingredients market is expected to witness healthy year on year growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2027. Basil leaves market is expected to generate considerable incremental opportunity during the forecast period on the backdrop of growing food ingredients market.

Global Basil Leaves Market: Regional Outlook

The global basil leaves market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. Ocimum basilicum is the botanical name for basil leaves and are native to geographic region such as South East Asia and North East Africa. Common and popular variety of basil leaves across the globe include Thai Basil or Bai Horapa and Bai Gaprow. Basil leaves cultivated in different parts of the globe have different significance, considering the end use application. The U.S. followed by Japan and Europe are major end use markets for essential oils. Due to heavy concentration of manufacturers of essential oils in European and North America region, the demand for basil leaves is expected to sustain lucrative market prospects.

Global Basil Leaves Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the global basil leaves market include McCormick & Company, Inc, Great American Spice Company, etc.