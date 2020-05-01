Barley Flake Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Barley Flake: Barley flakes are prepared by husking the kernels of barley grain which are steamed. The steamed grains are further flattened, rolled and then dried to obtain barley flakes. The barley flakes are rich in fiber, proteins, etc., and also contains many essential minerals such as copper, manganese, potassium, selenium, etc. The barley flakes can be cooked in a similar manner like the oat flakes. Barley flakes have a low glycemic index when compared with the other grains and thus might be a suitable food option for the consumers having diabetes. The barley flakes can be mixed with the bakery products such as cookies, bread, etc., muesli, and can be also served as a hot cereal. Barley flakes have high nutritional value, nutty flavor and can be used in various food recipes which might increase its demand in the food industry.

Barley Flake Demand in Food Processing Industry The increase in health trends and consumer awareness are some of the important drivers that might increase the market for barley flakes. Due to the busy lifestyle, the consumers are focusing on the use of food products that have high nutritional value and can be easily prepared and thus barley flakes might be a suitable choice as it is rich in nutrients and requires less cooking time. Therefore, as barley flakes are aligned with the consumer requirements, there might be an increase in the barley flake market.

The trend for the use of clean label products might serve as an important driver for the increase in the market of barley flakes. Barley flakes can be incorporated into various food products such as cookies, bread, biscuits, breakfast cereals, etc., and thus can be used as a food ingredient by the manufacturers of the food products to develop innovative and healthy food products and therefore might attract the health-conscious consumers that prefer the use of clean-label food products.

The presence of similar products such as oat flakes and the lack of awareness about barley flakes can serve as a major restraint for the barley flakes market. Oat flakes are very popular among the consumers due to its high nutritional value, a variety of flavors, and can be used in the preparation of beverages, muffins, bars, cookies, etc., and thus can serve as a major restraint for the barley flakes market.

Global Barley Flake: Segmentation: Barley Flake segmentation on the basis of nature:Organic, Conventional, Barley Flake segmentation on the basis of the product type:Hulled, Dried, Toasted,Others (e.g. Pearled, etc.), Barley Flake segmentation on the basis of the end use:Food industry, Beverages, Others (e.g. Animal feed, etc.), Barley Flake segmentation on the basis of the distribution channel:Online retail, Supermarkets,Others (e.g. specialty stores, etc.)

Global Barley Flake: The key market players are King Arthur Flour, Shiloh Farms, Bob’s Red Mill, Honeyville, Inc., Naturally Yours, Vee Green Organic Life Care Private Limited, Helsinki Mylly Oy, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Rude Health, etc., are among the others.

Global Barley Flake: Key Developments In 2018, Rude Health had launched a new product named Naked Barley Porridge which is wheat-free, organic and is made up of 100% naked barley flakes. In 2014, Kellogg had launched a new cereal, Kashi® Organic Sprouted Grains Cereal which is made up of 100% sprouted grains such as barley, amaranth, wheat, oats, spelt and brown rice in the form of whole grain flakes.

Opportunities for Barley Flake Participants: The improvement in the pre-treatment process might increase the nutritional value of the barley grains which can be further used for the preparation of the barley flakes. The improvement in processes such as steaming, rolling, etc. might help in developing barley flakes at a reasonable price and thus might attract the manufacturers of the food products to develop innovative products using barley flakes and therefore there might be an increase in the market of barley flakes.

