Barium Sulphate Market Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2015-2025

Barium Sulphate is an inorganic compound that is white crystalline solid which is odorless as well as insoluble in water. Barium sulphate does not have any toxic effect on the humans as well as on the environment. Barite is the most essential commercial source of barium and other compounds comprising barium. The high density and white opaque appearance of the barium sulphate are the crucial factors that are exploited in its various major applications. Barium sulphate finds various applications as the drilling fluids, paper brightener, pigments, radio-contrast agent and as catalyst support.

Most of the barium sulphate manufactured is consumed as a component of the oil well drilling fluid. Barium sulphate is mainly used to increase the density of the fluids. Thus, the growing demand for highly purified fluids has boosted the overall growth of the barium sulphate market. Barium sulphate is widely used in the paints and coating industry. Barium sulphate is widely used as a component for white pigment that is used in paints industry.

Barium sulphate is transparent in nature and thus, it is used as filler or to modify the consistency of the paints. Thus, the growing automobile industry is expected to boost the overall growth of the paints and coatings industry which in turn is expected to boost the global demand for the barium sulphate market. Growing construction industry is also expected to contribute to augment the overall growth of the barium sulphate market. Barium sulphate is widely used as plastic filler during the manufacturing of polypropylene and polystyrene.

Thus the growing demand for polypropylene and polystyrene in various packaging applications is expected to augment the overall growth of the barium sulphate market. The development of high-tech diagnostic techniques is expected to drive the overall growth of the barium sulphate market. Barium sulphate is used frequently used as a radio-contrast agent X-ray imaging and other diagnostic procedures. Thus, the development of the new innovative diagnostic technologies the overall demand for barium sulphate is expected to grow.

North America is the largest consumer of barium sulphate. The growing demand for the automobile and steel industry is expected to boost the consumption of barium sulphate in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the next largest consumer of the barium sulphate market. Increase in the industrial growth coupled with the civil constructions in China is expected to boost the consumption of barium sulphate in Asia Pacific. The growing automobile industry in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the overall demand for paints and coating which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the barium sulphate market in this region.

Dongfeng Chemical, FoshanOnmillion Nano Material, SachtlebenChemie, Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical, ShenzhouJiaxin Chemical, Xuri Group, XinJiXibo, ValourImpex and Nippon are some of the key participants of the global barium sulphate market. The companies manufacturing barium sulphateare more focused towards research and development. The companies strive to develop new innovative products that can be used in a wide range of applications. The companies are more focused towards the development of barium sulphatenanopowder and nanoparticles. In addition, different applications of the barium sulphatenano particle in medical devices are studied widely. Many companies are developing barium sulphate that has the potential to improve the efficiency of the paints and coating used in the automobile industry.