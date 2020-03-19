Barite Products Market: Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

Barite Products Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) that provides market Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. It conjointly offers in-intensity insight of the Barite Products industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, and Barite Products market Share via Region. Barite Products industry report includes an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Excalibar Minerals, Milwhite, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development, Halliburton(Hughes), SinoBarite, Başer Mining, Corpomin, Guizhou Toli, China Zhashui Heqi Barite Mining, Yunnan Judu Minerals, Haiwo Minerals, Hubei Chuangyuan Minerals, Red Star) which providing information such as company profiles, raw material suppliers, trader’s, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Barite Products market report also provides a basic summary of the business together with definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure.

Instantaneous of Barite Products Market: Barite is a mineral composed of barium sulfate (BaSO4). It receives its name from the Greek word “barys” which means “heavy.” This name is in response to barite’s high specific gravity, which is exceptional for a nonmetallic mineral. The high specific gravity of barite makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial, medical, and manufacturing uses. Barite also serves as the principal ore of barium.

Scope of Barite Products Market:

Barite is an important mine resource, which is mainly used in drilling industry (Rig). Barite reserve is distributed in China, India and Morocco. China is a leading barite resource distribution region and barite production region. In China, barite resource is distributed in Guizhou, Guangxi and Yunnan province. China has many barite suppliers and market concentration is low. India own the second largest barite resource. In India, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development is a leading company.

Barite have many different applications, including drilling industry (rig), medical industry, rubber & plastics, pulps and papers, paints and coatings and cosmetic industry. Drilling industry (rig) is the largest consumption field. During 2012-2016, drilling industry (rig) consumed barite varied from 8264.1 K MT in 2012 to 6107.8 K MT in 2016, with an average decrease rate of 7.28%. Affected by oil & gas industry, drilling industry consumed barite tend to decrease.

Global major production regions are China and India. In 2016, China produced 2771.1 K MT barite and India produced 1101.6 K MT. China and India are two major exporting countries. Meanwhile, USA is a major importing region. In 2016, USA consumed 1450.3 K MT, which have produced only 422.6 K MT. During 2012- 2016, USA consumption decreased from 3430.3 K MT in 2012 to 1450.3 K MT in 2016, which have great impaction on global total consumption.

During past five years, global total consumption decreased from 9220.3 K MT in 2012 to 6882.6 K MT in 2017, with an average decreased rate of 5.68%. Barite price increased firstly from 69 USD/MT in 2012 to 74 USD/MT in 2013, and then decreased in 2013. Since 2014, barite price kept increasing. Currently, barite average price is about 77 USD/MT.

In the future, we predict that global consumption will keep decreasing. By 2023, global consumption will be 6338 K MT. Barite price will increase to 86 USD/MT by 2023.

The worldwide market for Barite Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 560 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Barite Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

