Bariatric Walking Aids Market Strategy and Growth Factor Report By 2026 | Stryker Corporation, Amigo Mobility International Inc.

Beriatrics is the branch of medicine that deals with the causes, prevention and treatment of obesity. Obesity has become one the major health scares in the recent times. One of the main problems that obese people face is an increased effort required for walking and mobility and maintaining their general lifestyle independence. Due to this, a large number of people are opting to use the bariatric walking aids. Bariatric equipment and supplies are meant for obese individuals. The major characteristics of bariatric walking aids are that they are designed to be stronger, sturdy and larger in size. Bariatric walking aids have increased weight capacities, heavy duty supports and are wider in width so that obese individuals can fit in. The equipment is defined as bariatric if it has a 300-900 pound limit, even though there is no width or weight limit specified for bariatric equipment.

Looking from another perspective, due to a rise in obese patients, the popularity of bariatric surgery is increasing day by day. Hence, bariatric walking aids market is exhibiting sustained growth and this trend is going to continue in the coming decade. The type of bariatric equipment that is in demand include wheelchairs- both manual and electric, mobility scooters, road scooters, canes, folding canes, offset canes, quad canes, axillary and elbow crutches, forearm crutches, knee walkers and rollators.

As the geriatric population of the world is increasing, there is a rise in the incidences of osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Also, proactive government interventions in the healthcare sector, rise in income, technological advancement and a growing obese population across the globe are the main drivers of the bariatric walking aids market. Bariatric walking aids are mainly used by obese individuals and use of such type of equipment is increasing in this segment of the population. On the other hand, there has been a significant increase in the healthcare budgets of United States, China and India and this is also a major driving factor of the bariatric walking aids market. Also, the rapid technological advancements coupled with an intensive research and development effort in the field of mobility aids and transportation equipment has also invigorated the bariatric walking aids market. The rise of per capita income in the emerging economies of India and China has also increased the demand of bariatric walking aids. All these factors are going to boost the bariatric walking aids market in the coming decade.

One of the main restraint affecting the global bariatric walking aids market is the high product pricing due to which people are not able to afford such costly equipment, especially in the developing countries. In addition, a low acceptance level due to social stigma is also hampering the growth of the personal mobility devices market.

Currently, North America is the largest and most lucrative market for personal mobility devices. The rising geriatric and obese population in this region is fuelling the growth in the bariatric walking aids market. Europe is the second largest market for personal mobility devices. However, due to the economic crisis in the European Union and shrinking healthcare budgets may hamper the growth of bariatric walking aids market in Europe. In Asia, countries like India, China and South Korea are expected to become lucrative bariatric walking aids markets. The reason of this is the rising economic prosperity in these countries coupled with an increase in the healthcare budgets along with an increase in the obese population.

Major players in the bariatric walking aids market are Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Patterson Medical Holdings Inc., Argo Medical, Drive Medical and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

