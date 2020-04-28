Bariatric Lifts Market- Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast up to 2026 | Stryker Corporation and Invacare Corporation

Bariatrics is a term used for providing healthcare for individuals who have extreme obesity. Calculating the Body Mass Index or BMI is the most commonly accepted and consistent method for determining whether an individual is obese. Most often, hospital staff activate bariatric protocols when a patient’s weight exceeds 350 pounds. Presently, there is an increase in the number of bariatric admissions in the hospitals. Due to this trend, there is a need to provide dignified care to bariatric patients that is safe both for the patient and the healthcare provider. A large number of bariatric patients, due to their size and difficulty with mobility require assistance with almost all the activities of daily living. It is here that the huge potential for bariatric lifts markets comes to the fore.

In addition, a number of cases have been reported where healthcare providers have experienced injuries while providing patient care to bariatric patients. All the activities like maintaining hygiene, bathing, ambulation and dressing become much more challenging for bariatric patients and for the healthcare workers providing care to such kind of patients. Musculoskeletal injuries, strains, sprains and excessive spinal loading are some of the risks that the care givers are exposed to while caring for bariatric patients.

Thus, there is a pressing need and demand for specialized equipment that are specially designed for bariatric patients. In this context, the bariatric lifts market is poised to exhibit a sustained growth during the decade of 2016-2026.As per the National Centre for Health Statistics at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, both men and women in the United States are approximately an inch taller and 25 pounds heavier than they were in 1960. This has led to a significant increase in the overweight and obese population. Obesity has become a major challenge for the healthcare system in the United States. A critical concern is the need and ability to care for bariatric patients, i.e. patients who are obese. Respecting the dignity of the bariatric patients and possessing the ability to care physically and emotionally for this segment of the patient population is a huge challenge.

The number of individuals suffering from obesity is increasing at an alarming rate in North America. Millions are suffering from obesity and yet manufacturers are reacting slowly to the demand for bariatric mobility equipment. This provides a great opportunity for new entrants in this market. Bariatric products are poised to become the fastest growing mobility aid segment in the near future and this creates a huge opportunity for bariatric lifts market. Manufacturers are laying emphasis on providing special features since these products are made for heavy people, so durability, great performance and ease in manoeuvring have to be kept in mind while competing in bariatric lifts market.

Europe and North America are key markets for the bariatric equipment. While Europe has the largest market size, North America is the fastest growing bariatric equipment market. This is due to the proactive healthcare measures taken by the American government.

In the United States, dominant players of bariatric equipment market include Stryker Corporation and Invacare Corporation. In Europe, Getinge Group is a major player in bariatric equipment market.

