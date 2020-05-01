Barcode Readers Market Services and Solutions, Recent Developments and Business Overview to 2024 – Newland, Cognex, Opticon Sensors, Denso Wave, Microscan, Bluebird, Zebex, CipherLAB and Others

A barcode reader (or barcode scanner) is an electronic device that can read and output printed barcodes to a computer. It consists of a light source, a lens and a light sensor translating optical impulses into electrical ones. Additionally, nearly all barcode readers contain decoder circuitry analyzing the barcode’s image data provided by the sensor and sending the barcode’s content to the scanner’s output port.

The key players are Honeywell, Datalogic, Symbol Solutions (Motorola), Newland, Cognex, Opticon Sensors, Denso Wave, Microscan, Bluebird, Zebex, CipherLAB and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

North America was the largest market for Barcode Readers market globally, with a share exceeding 27% in 2016. Growing use of the product owing to its superior characteristics has been fueling growth of the market in this region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Barcode Readers market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2410 million by 2024, from US$ 1940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Barcode Readers business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Barcode Readers Market Players

Honeywell

Datalogic

Symbol Solutions (Motorola)

Newland

Cognex

Opticon Sensors

Denso Wave

Microscan

Bluebird

Zebex

CipherLAB

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Barcode Readers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Barcode Readers market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Barcode Readers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Barcode Readers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Barcode Readers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Barcode Readers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Optical Imager Barcode Scanners

Laser Barcode Scanners

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

1D (Dimensional) Bar Code

2D (Dimensional) Bar Code

Global Barcode Readers Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

