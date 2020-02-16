Barberry Root Market – Research Reveals the Influences for Future Industry Growth till 2026

Barberry root extract is a derivative of barberry roots which is of great medicinal importance. Barberry is known to have a rich history of 2,500 years for being used for medicinal purposes for its berberine content. The unique property of berberine specifically of the antibacterial property has gained importance for barberry root extract in digestive health and immune health supplements industry. There have been known benefits of barberry root extract both in cardiovascular and neural systems. It is also known to prevent certain types of cancer. Increase in lifestyle disorders with increasing dependence on less-healthy carbohydrate-rich fast foods with limited nutrition has boosted demand for herbal supplements and thereby herbal ingredients including Barberry root extract. The standardized extracts of Barberry are known to consist of isoquinoline alkaloids more than 6%.

Barberry plant plays a significant role in herbal medicine across the world. The plant has 22 alkaloids which are of the tremendous medicinal importance. The alkaloids are extracted from the barberry root, stem, leaves, and flowers of the plant. Among the various parts of the plant, the yellow root bark is known to have most of the concentrated source of active ingredients. Being a source of novel therapeutic compounds, the researchers and strengthened their efforts towards the scientific evaluation of traditional medicines. Barberry plant production is concentrated across the significant part of Europe, Northern Africa, and temperate Asia and its applications are also widespread across the regions with varied use from country to country.

Barberry Root usage varies from region to region, for example, Native Americans used Barberry Root jaundice treatment and control of diabetes and hepatitis. Alternately, Europeans use Barberry Root for digestive health, skin care and control of abnormal uterine bleeding. Barberry Root has gained importance in cardiovascular health as it helps in stabilizing heart disorders like rapid heartbeat and ventricular fibrillation. In the current scenario, Barberry Root is extensively used for kidney stones treatment and control as an herbal extract.

Some of the key players operating in the global Barberry Root market are Bio-Botanica, Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile, Starwest Botanicals, Savvy Teas and Herbs, Monterey Bay Spice Company, Highwinds Herbs, St. John’s Botanicals, Solaray, Swanson Health Products, Now Foods and others.