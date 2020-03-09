Barbados Cherries Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Barbados cherries in Food & Bakery

Barbados cherries – Malpighia punicifolia (Acerola) are small-sized fruits of Caribbean origin, it contains up to 65 times more vitamin C (ascorbic acid) than orange. It is been used in the Amazon as medicinal plant for hundreds of years. Sometimes a single Barbados cherry contains 1000 to 2000 mg of vitamin C, the minimum daily recommended vitamin C requirements. Vitamin A is another important nutrient found in the Barbados Cherries. Vitamin A is involved in immune function, vision and reproduction. It also plays an important role in the maintenance of the kidneys, aids in weight loss, manages diabetes, prevent cancer, delays sign of ageing, boost the immune system, promotes heart health, promotes good digestion, promotes eye health, improve skin condition and many more. Ripe cherries must be carefully handled to avoid bruising and should be used as soon as possible or frozen for future use. Ripe Barbados cherries bruise easily and are highly perishable. The stem and bark of Barbados cherries contain high amount of tannin and has been utilized in leather industry.

Barbados cherries has been used extensively in food, bakery, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals etc. which is expected to fuel the growth of Barbados cherries market.

Owing to developed taste for cherries among individuals across the globe, Barbados cherries market is expected to grow in terms of revenue across the globe. Barbados cherries have wide range of benefits, which is expected to fuel growth of the market. Individuals are getting health conscious and inclined to consume natural food products, which will expand the Barbados cherries market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for Barbados cherries in food, bakery, confectionery etc. is also expected to expand the Barbados cherries market.

Weak distribution channel in some of the untapped markets is expected to hamper the sales of Barbados cherries, which could be considered as a restraint for Barbados cherries market. Cherries is trending across the globe as people are inclined towards the taste of cherries and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Depending on the geographic regions, global Barbados cherries market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

In terms of consumption, Europe holds the largest share of Barbados cherries market followed by North America which also possess a large Barbados cherries market. Latin America comes after North America in terms of consumption.

Asia Pacific Barbados cherries market is expected to grow at significant rate in terms of consumption during the forecast period because people getting aware of benefits of cherries and increasingly developing the taste for the same. The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow in the forecast period as disposable income is increasing in the region.

Population around the globe is developing the taste for cherries which is expected to increase the sales for Barbados cherries market over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent manufacturers of Barbados cherries are Diva Agro LTD, Coral Beach Farms Ltd, SAS SICA SICODIS, PROTO and other regional players.