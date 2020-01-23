Ballistic Composites 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.20% and Forecast to 2021

Ballistic composites are a combination of two or more materials with different properties different. These materials have a high stiffness and tensile strength, low density, high thermal and electrical conductivity, and adjustable coefficient of thermal expansion. They are also resistant to corrosion and are stable at high temperatures. Ballistic composites are classified based on matrix and filler materials. In recent years, the use of ballistic composites in PMC has increased and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period

The analysts forecast the global ballistic composites market to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ballistic composites market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Ballistic Composites Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BAE Systems

• Gurit

• Honeywell International

• Koninklijke Ten Cate

• Royal DSM

Other prominent vendors

• II-VI M Cubed

• Barrday

• FY-Composites

• Gaffco Ballistics

• JPS Composite Materials

• Matrix Composites

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics

• Southern States

• TEIJIN

Market driver

• Growing demand from aerospace and defense industry

Market driver

Market challenge

• Premium pricing of high-performance ballistic composites

Market challenge

Market trend

• Use of nanocomposites

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATRIX TYPE

• Segmentation by matrix type

• Comparison by matrix type

• Global ballistic composites market by PMC

• Global ballistic composites market by CMC

• Global ballistic composites market by MMC

• Market opportunity by matrix type

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Ballistic composites market in North America

• Ballistic composites market in Europe

• Ballistic composites market in APAC

• Ballistic composites market in ROW

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Use of nanocomposites

• Increasing LEAP engine demand in aerospace industry

• Demand from transmission and distribution industry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

..…..Continued