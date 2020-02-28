Balers Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2028 | Future Market Insights

Market Overview

Since the advent of agriculture equipment in late centuries, the hay was removed manually by hand or most typically using hay forks to rake and gather hacked grasses into ideal sized heaps. Later in 1860s, mechanical cutting grass were developed, from there modern devices such as balers and mowers were developed. By 1940s, balers were automatically picked up hay from the ground and were attached to tractors. Companies such as New Holland, Hesston, and John Deere have continually refined the balers into a modern farm equipment

The Global Balers market is expected to gain traction in its usage due to large scale livestock feedlot operations, where tons of feeds are rationed every hours. Increasing product awareness amongst end users, preference for stationery wire tying balers have been identified as primary factors responsible for market growth. The market is being governed primarily by a set of tier-1 manufacturers who rule on global as well as on local / regional levels.

Product Definition and Segmentation

Balers are generally used by farmers in their field that used to collect cut hay and compact it into compressed form, manageable parcels for efficient transport. Small square balers could harvest a bale hay weighs between 18 to 32 kg whereas, large bales could produce 454 kgs of bales. Therefore, large balers must be moved with the help of tractors. The Balers market can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6793

By type-

Small square/rectangular

Small Round

Large square/rectangular

Large Round

By Size-

Bound with twine

Strapping

Netting

Wire

By End Use

Industrial

Agriculture

Greater weightage of Baler use in agricultural sector

Owing to increasing demand from agricultural sector balers have high demand in this sector rather used in industrial sector. As in industrial sector balers are used in material recycling facilities, which primarily includes, plastic, metals, or paper for transport whereas, there is much wider application of balers in agriculture industry

Valued added features and services being imparted by manufacturers to gain competitive advantage

Since the launch of balers, major manufacturers have underwent a lot of technological up gradations to enable convergence of balers with a plethora of advancement, such as tractor pulled automatic tie pick up, or a wire tying balers. Additionally, manufacturers are launching new balers with advanced features to sustain their market share over the forecast period. For instance, Claas KGaA mbH introduced new stationary chamber round balers named Rollant 620, with 1.50 m diameter of bale. This has been developed for harvesting of hay and straw with high throughput and bale density. Similarly, Massey Ferguson, launched new series MF 2200 (large square balers) which includes a new Packer Cutter for the MF 2240 and MF 2250 models. Likewise (Aug, 2017), the company (Deere and Company) introduces five new models for precutter baler (1.5m) and round bale accumulators. These all models comprise of the new (0 Series Round Balers) which are build upon the nine series balers and comprise of new features which improve balling speed, hay pickup and productivity in the field.

Therefore, to gain competitive advantage, manufacturers are providing possible services and product training facilities to consumers (farmers) via several initiatives. Aftersales service facilities and training are being provided by manufacturers through distributors/franchisees or direct sales channel in the target regions. Therefore these kind of activities, in turn, enhance the brand image and consolidating companies’ business footprint as well as consumer base.

Regional Market Outlook

The global balers market is segmented into the following regions – Middle East and Africa, China, India, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan and South East Asia. India and China have been dominant in the Global Balers market mainly due to increased acceptance by farmers on individual as well as commercial level. In North America, the USA is a prominent market due to the high demand from agricultural industry. Western and Eastern Europe are also expected to provide sound growth opportunities due to rising awareness about balers. Latin America is also projected to grow with considerably high CAGR due to rising demand from countries such as Brazil and Mexico. Growth in the Middle East and African region is expected to be considerably less as compared to the other regions.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6793