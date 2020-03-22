Bakery Paper Market Share Global Industry Statistics, Overview, Growth, Forecast to 2026

The papers used in bakery and confectionery sectors, from the manufacturing to the packaging of a product, are referred to as bakery papers. Bakery papers are used for packaging, wrapping, cooking and baking, among others. Retailers prefer more attractive and convenient packaging styles or formats for their products and hence, creativity plays a key role here. Bakery papers are also available in special grades of greaseproof paper, which offer good stability along with superior barrier properties, which has been driving the growth of the bakery papers market. Bakery papers can be converted into baking cups, wraps, and other forms of packaging, which further drives their application and adoption.

Converters of bakery papers are looking to introduce attractive bags, wraps and different types of boxes. Parchment papers and baking papers are also efficiently used by chefs as making food is not only about cooking, but also about presentation. Cafes and restaurants use wrapping papers and bakery papers with their logos printed on them for more branding and promotions. The bakery papers market is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period with the emergence of new formats and styles of confectionery and bakery packaging.

Global Bakery Papers Market: Dynamics

Rising health consciousness has been affecting the growth of the bakery papers market in recent years. Innovation in packaging styles and convenient features are estimated to boost the growth of the bakery papers market. Brand owners and manufacturers in the bakery papers market are preferring creative packaging formats and focusing on innovation in terms of the design and structure of the product packaging.

The bakery papers market is expected to witness string growth in the coming years as consumers seek varieties in snacks and high teas for parties, events, success parties and other occasions. The different types of gift packaging options in bakery items are increasing the demand for bakery papers. These days, retail shelves in bakeries are stocked with far more appealing gifting options as compared to conventional gifts, giving a boost to bakery papers market.

Paper-based products are an appropriate alternative to other packaging forms and thus, the use of bakery papers is expected to increase, due to the impact of stringent regulations on packaging materials.