Baked Goods Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

The baked goods marketludes breads sweet baked goods. Packaged baked goods are sold in shelf-stable formrefrigerated formsand frozen forms.

The bakery products segment is part of a demand-driven market for convenience food. The major market driverslude the convenience of ready-to-eat productschanging lifestyles and food preferencesand large varieties of flavored foods. Even though the market growth of such products is gooda few constraints such as health consciousness of consumers and restraining food laws in certain countriesare slowing down the pace. Innovative product development of low trans-fatlow fatmultigrainwhole grainand organic baked productsare expected to provide an impetus to the whole industry. Penetration into the packaged and premium segments of bakery products is expected to provide further opportunity to the growth of the market.

The global Baked Goods market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Baked Goods market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Baked Goods in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Britannia Industries

BAB

Bruegger’s Enterprises

Bimbo Bakeries

Canada Bread

Flowers Foods

Frank Roberts & Sons

Hostess Brands

Mondelez International

Kellogg’s

The Great Canadian Bagel

Warburtons

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bread

Rolls

Non-Frozen Cakes & Pastries

Frozen Cakes & Pastries

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

