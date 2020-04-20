Baked Food & Cereal Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Global Baked Food & Cereals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Change in baked food & cereals consumption pattern and inclination towards healthier products are the primary factor affecting the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market driven by changing lifestyle and increased consumer taste for nutritional Baked food & cereals. Consumers demand for new varieties of Baked food & cereals and rolls from different region and culture are accelerating the market growth.

European Baked food & cereals and roll market accounts for over 40% of the global consumption by volume. However, the market is expected to decline over the forecast period due to consumer shift to healthier alternatives.

Artisanal baked goods are more popular in Italy and France compared to other European countries. Baked food & cereals Loaves holds the dominant share in the market with a volume share of 20% followed by rolls and Sandwich Slices. Loaves has observed a slow growth rate overall in Europe due to high calorie content. However, loaves is the biggest category which observed a downfall from past five years is continue to decline in UK and Italy. Frozen Baked food & cereals continue to benefit from the strong demand in Germany, France, and Poland.

The global Baked Food & Cereals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Baked Food & Cereals market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Baked Food & Cereals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Baked Food & Cereals in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Baked Food & Cereals market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Baked Food & Cereals market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Associated British Foods

Barilla Group

Grupo Bimbo

General Mills

Yamazaki Baking

Chipita

The Kellogg Company

United Biscuits (UK)

Finsbury Food Group

Market size by Product

Breads

Breakfast Cereals

Sweet Biscuits

Crackers and Savory Biscuits

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies

Others

Market size by End User

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-line Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Baked Food & Cereals market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Baked Food & Cereals market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Baked Food & Cereals companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Baked Food & Cereals submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Baked Food & Cereals are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Baked Food & Cereals market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

Continued…………………….

