Baijiu Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global Baijiu market to provide accurate information about the Baijiu market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, Yanghe Brewery, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Fen Chiew Group, Baiyunbian Group, Xifeng Liquor, Hetao Group, Yingjia Group Etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
- Kweichow Moutai Group
- Wuliangye
- Yanghe Brewery
- Daohuaxiang
- Luzhou Laojiao
- Langjiu Group
- Gujing Group
- Shunxin Holdings
- Fen Chiew Group
- Baiyunbian Group
- Xifeng Liquor
- Hetao Group
- Yingjia Group
- Kouzi Liquor
- Guojing Group
- King’s Luck Brewery
- Jingzhi Liquor
- Red Star
- Laobaigan
- JNC Group
- Golden Seed Winery
- Yilite
- Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor
- Jinhui Liquor
- Weiwei Group
- Tuopai Shede
- Xiangjiao Winery
- Shanzhuang Group
- Taishan Liquor
- Gubeichun Group
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
- Thick-flavor
- Sauce-flavor
- Light-flavor
- Others
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
- Corporate hospitality
- Government Reception
- Family
- Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
