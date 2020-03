Bagging Machines Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2025

The global bagging machines market is driven by the high demand from the food packaging industry. Due to rising consumer dependency on packaged food product, the packaging manufacturers are emphasizing on machineries that can produce high volume, and have high productivity ratio. Bagging machines are highly compatible to meet the large volumetric requirement, particularly to match the need of the growing food industry. The global bagging machines market was valued at US$ 11.9 Bn in 2016 and is expected to be valued at US$ 18.4 Bn in 2025. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of market value, during the forecast period 2017-2025. The market volume for global bagging machines is expected to expand 1.5x during the forecast period 2017-2025.

FIBC Bagging Machines Remain Popular as they Offer Convenient Bulk Packaging Solutions

On the basis of product type, the global bagging machines market is segmented into open mouth bagging machine, form fill seal machine, valve baggers, FIBC machine, and others. Form fill seal machines are preferred over other packaging machines due to its high speed and high productivity ratio which makes it compatible for meeting the demand of food industry. FIBC bagging machines are expected to rise at a high pace as they provide bagging solutions for the bulk products like packaging cereals, flour etc. and also for the construction industry. Valve baggers are majorly used where cleanliness and efficient packaging is priority. Others bagging machines have very low percentage in the market.

On the basis of automation type, the market is segmented into automatic bagging machine and semi-automatic bagging machines. Automatic bagging machines are preferred over the semi-automatic bagging machine as it reduces labour cost and increase productivity of the plant.

On the basis of machine type, the market is segmented as vertical bagging machines and horizontal bagging machines. Vertical bagging machine dominates the bagging machines market. Due to affordable price and higher flexibility, vertical bagging machines are preferred over the horizontal bagging machine. Vertical bagging machines are compatible for high volume production and these machines are used manufacture pillow bags and gusted bags, which is not possible in case of horizontal bagging machines these features increases their demand in the market.