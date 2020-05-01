The expanding database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been recently updated by the addition of a new study which is titled as “Bagging Equipment Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends till 2028 End”. The fact-based research report on the global Bagging Equipment market covers various aspects such as trends, drivers, challenges and opportunities that have an influence on the growth and expansion of the global market. All these factors are analyzed across key regions of Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle and Africa (MEA) and the Asia Pacific. In order to provide an accurate forecast, analysts have presented the current market, which forms the basis of how the metal caps and closures market is expected to develop in the future.

Market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of bagging equipment in all the key seven regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the bagging equipment market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the bagging equipment market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for bagging equipment has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the bagging equipment market. Secondary sources for data on bagging equipment trade include Factiva, various packaging machinery associations, as well as company annual reports and publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global bagging equipment market supply/demand scenario.

The global market for bagging equipment was valued at around US$ 28 Bn in 2018. The bagging equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018-2028.

The global bagging equipment market report begins with an executive summary, intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the readers. This is then followed by a thorough definition of bagging equipment, and market segmentation describing the scope of the bagging equipment market study. This is to outline the significance of bagging equipment as a product, and the impact of its market growth on the industry.

A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the bagging equipment market. This is followed by the market dynamics and an overview of the global bagging equipment market, which includes FMI analysis of the market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the bagging equipment market.

The automation type considered in the bagging equipment market study includes automatic and semi-automatic bagging equipment. On the basis of capacity, the bagging equipment market has been segmented into less than 500 bags per hour, 500-1000 bags per hour, 1001-2000 bags per hour, and more than 2000 bags per hour. On the basis of machine type, the global bagging equipment market has been segmented into horizontal and vertical baggers. On the basis of end use, the global bagging equipment market has been segmented into food industry, construction, pharmaceuticals, homecare, personal care & cosmetics, and others.

The next section of the report highlights the bagging equipment market by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the bagging equipment market.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of bagging equipment and their respective production capacity have been taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the bagging equipment market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the bagging equipment market is expected to develop in the future.

Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand for bagging equipment, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters such as Y-o-Y growth rates to understand the predictability of the bagging equipment market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key segments in terms of growth and adoption of bagging equipment, globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the overall bagging equipment market. This is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the bagging equipment market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the bagging equipment market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the bagging equipment market.

Key manufacturers in the bagging equipment market that have been profiled in this report include Robert Bosch GmbH, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd., ProMach Inc., PAYPER, S.A., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Bossar Packaging S.A., Concetti S.P.A., Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd., Buhler Holding AG, BW Companies Inc., All-Fill Incorporated, Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions S.p.A., STATEC BINDER GmbH, Hassia-Redatron GmbH, Pakona Engineers Pvt Ltd., Mondial Pack S.r.l., Webster Griffin Ltd., WOLF Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Fres-Co Systems USA Inc., and Premier Tech Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Bagging Equipment Market

By Product Type

Integrated Bagging Lines

Conveying Machines

Incline Transfer

Horizontal Transfer

Bagging Machines

Bag Opening/Sealing Machines

Bag Kickers

Bag Attachment Machines

Weighing/Counting Machines

Standalone Equipment

Open Mouth Baggers

FFS Machines

Vertical FFS

Horizontal FFS

Valve Baggers

FIBC Bagging Machines

Others

By Automation Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Capacity

< 500 Bags/Hr

500 – 1000 bags/Hr

1001 – 2000 Bags/Hr

> 2000 Bags/Hr

By Machine Type

Horizontal Baggers

Vertical Baggers

By End Use

Food Industry

Confectionery

Animal Feed/Pet Food

Grains

Wheat

Rice

Corn

Pulses

Other Grains

Seeds

Spices & Condiments

Coffee Beans

Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare, Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Key Regions Covered in the Bagging Equipment Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic Countries

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN Countries

AUS & NZ

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

Northern Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Israel

Rest of MEA

