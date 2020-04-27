Bag Kickers Market- High scope for manufacturers to establish a new manufacturing site in global industry

The bag kicker is equipment which placed on the conveyor in order to kick the bag out of the conveyor. Bag kickers are designed precisely using flat belt conveyor system which is highly adaptable to numerous bag sizes and shapes. Bag kickers are broadly used for transferring and providing a smooth 90-degree bag transition, thus it is widely accepted in food, agriculture, mining, building and construction, chemical and fertilizers and other industries. Bag kickers are highly efficient for heavy duty bagging applications due to its high carrying capacity. Bag kickers are easy to operate, easy to maintained and have a simple structure. Bag kickers are a perfect model which can integrate to any bagging machines lines and aid in the 90-degree transfer of bags. Overall, the bag kickers market is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period.

Bag Kickers Market: Dynamics

Expansion of food and other industries across the globe is expected to create significant demand for bagging machines. Nowadays, demand for integrated bagging lines is rising as it offers complete solutions from form, fill, to seal. The increasing use of bag kickers in bagging lines to kick the bag out of conveyor which then go for palletizing. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of global bag kickers market during the forecast period.

The building and construction industry is growing at a significant pace, which is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for bagging lines. Which in turn fuel the growth of global bag kickers market during the forecast period. The exceptional offering of bag kickers such as high carrying capacity, anti-skidding design, simple yet robust nature, and adaptability to most bag sizes are likely to push the growth of global bag kickers market during the forecast period. Overall, the global bag kickers market is projected to expand with notable growth rate during the forecast period.

Bag Kickers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of kicking speed, the bag kickers market is segmented into:

Less than 5 bags/min

5 – 10 bags/min

10-15 bags/min

More than 15 bags/min

On the basis of end use industry, the bag kickers market is segmented into:

Food

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Mining

Metallurgical

Others

Bag Kickers Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing penetration of end-user industries such as food, building and construction, chemical and fertilizers and others in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to create enormous growth opportunities for global bag kickers market during the forecast period. China is expected to remain major bag kickers market shareholder, while India is expected to register a peak growth rate of bag kickers market during the forecast period. ASEAN Countries are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunity for bag kickers market during the forecast period. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth of back kickers market during the forecast period.

North America and Western Europe are a significant shareholder of global bag kickers market and likely to expand with healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market have great potential for bag kickers market. Due to the high demand for integrated bagging lines and a lesser number of regional players, mostly packaging companies rely on global players for importing bag kickers. So, there is scope for manufacturers to establish a new manufacturing site for bag kickers in the region. Thus, bag kickers market is expected to have a significant growth opportunity in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Bag Kickers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global bag kickers market are:

Inpak Systems, Inc.

Alligator Automations

Haver & Boecker Company

C-Trak Ltd.

Choice Bagging Equipment Ltd.

Shanghai BGM Mining and Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

K&W Mining Machinery

GCM (GCMachines)

Bag Kickers Market: Key Trends

Some of the key trends are observed among the bag kickers manufacturers are listed below:

Bag kickers manufacturers understanding customer needs and offering products accordingly, with specified characteristics. Maintaining proper value chain in order to offer cost-effective bag kickers. Also, bag kickers’ manufacturers are capitalizing heavily on research and development activities in order to continuously innovate their existing product lines and gain a competitive edge in the market.

In order to retain its existing customers and gain new consumer based prominent manufacturers of bag kickers are offering startup services, preventive maintainace services, and In-plant repair services.

