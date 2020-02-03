Badminton Racket Market Analysis and Industry Research Report to 2024

Badminton racket is a light long-handled racket used by badminton players. A badminton racket is composed of a racket head, a racket handle and a racket handle. A length of the badminton racket is not more than 68 cm, which the length of racket handle and rod is not more than 42 cm. With the development of science and technology, the development of the racket is becoming light, the racket frame is becoming hard, the racket rod is becoming flexible, and the air resistance is becoming small.

Scope of the Report:

The number of badminton enthusiasts in Europe and the Americas is far less than in Asia and Southeast Asia. It is mainly popular in the Nordic region, such as Sweden. The region is affected by the region, the temperature is low, and even the night is even in the winter, so indoor sports such as badminton are quite popular. Popular, but due to the small population base, the market potential is small, and badminton in other parts of Europe and the United States belongs to the niche movement. Although the development trend is good, the market will not grow much in a short time.

The worldwide market for Badminton Racket is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 880 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Badminton Racket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Badminton Racket Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Badminton Racket Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Badminton Racket by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Badminton Racket by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Badminton Racket by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Badminton Racket by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Badminton Racket by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Badminton Racket Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Badminton Racket Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Badminton Racket Market Forecast (2019-2024)

