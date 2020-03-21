Bacterial Endocarditis Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Bacterial endocarditis is an infection of inner lining of the valves and heart chamber. This infection can cause serious inflammation in heart and can develop fatal complications.

It has been observed that patients who have undergone implantations like heart valve replacement, or have congenital heart defects are more susceptible to this disease. Bacterial endocarditis can be diagnosed by blood tests, echocardiography, and electrocardiogram.

The treatment procedure for this disease involves the administration of antibiotics, and requires a surgical procedure in severe cases. ContraFect Corporation is in the process of developing CF-301, a bacteriophage-derived lysin, for the treatment of bacterial endocarditis.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

