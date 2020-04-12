Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 436.7 Mn By 2025 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market By Drug Class (Fluoroquinolones, Aminoglycosides, Macrolides and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2017- 2025,” the global bacterial conjunctivitis market was valued at US$ 458.4 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 436.7 Mn by 2025 decreasing at a CAGR of – 0.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights:

Conjunctiva is a delicate lining that covers the eyelids and is part of the outer surface of the eyeball. Bacterial conjunctivitis results when the conjunctiva is inflamed by bacteria, allergies or chemical irritants. The market is highly dynamic as currently very few investigative studies are being conducted with a weak product pipeline, owing to drug expiry issues, generic version of the antibiotics are going to dominate the market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2016, fluoroquinolones segment held the largest market share chiefly due to factors such as the broad spectrum antimicrobial activity offered by fluoroquinolones against the Gram-positive, Gram-negative and anaerobic organism. The limitations of this segment throughout the forecast period are the forthcoming patent expiration of blockbuster branded drugs of the fluoroquinolones drug class. Aminoglycosides and macrolides together will be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment are increasing incidences of antibiotics related drug resistance in bacterial conjunctivitis patients and technological advancement with effective clinical trials conducted analyzing the safety and efficacy of the antibiotic drug formulations at different concentrations resulting in immediate relief due to immediate onset of action.

In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as rising prevalence of bacterial conjunctivitis, affordable reimbursement scenario and presence of developed research and healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as high competition due to presence of existing and budding biopharmaceutical manufacturers involved in producing products for bacterial conjunctivitis treatment in this regions and supportive regulatory environment for bacterial conjunctivitis products and increasing disposable incomes.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of bacterial conjunctivitis

Rising public awareness regarding eye infections resulting in immediate treatment

Increasing air and water pollution and lack of self-hygiene

Supportive regulatory environment for bacterial conjunctivitis products

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Drug Class, 2016

2.1.2. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Geography, 2016

Chapter 3. Bacterial Conjunctivitis: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2016

Chapter 4. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Drug Class, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Drug Class

4.3. Fluoroquinolones

4.3.1. Ciprofloxacin

4.3.2. Ofloxacin

4.3.3. Levofloxacin

4.3.4. Moxifloxacin

4.3.5. Gatifloxacin

4.3.6. Besifloxacin

4.4. Aminoglycosides

4.4.1. Tobramycin

4.4.2. Gentamycin

4.5. Macrolides

4.5.1. Erythromycin

4.5.2. Azithromycin

4.6. Others (Phenicols, Glycolipopeptides, Cyclic Polypeptides)

Chapter 5. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Product Pipeline

5.1. Overview

5.2. Phase III Drug – Till 2025 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Vancomycin 1.1% Ointment

5.3. Phase II Drug (Qualitative Information)

5.3.1. PRO – 157

Chapter 6. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Geography, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.2.1. North America Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Drug Class, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Country, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.3.1. Europe Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Drug Class, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2. Europe Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Country, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2.1. U.K.

6.3.2.2. Germany

6.3.2.3. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Drug Class, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.2. Asia Pacific Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Country, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.2.1. Japan

6.4.2.2. China

6.4.2.3. India

6.4.2.4. Rest of APAC

6.5. Latin America Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.5.1. Latin America Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Drug Class, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5.2. Latin America Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Country, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.5.2.1. Brazil

6.5.2.2. Mexico

6.5.2.3. Rest of Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.6.1. MEA Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Drug Class, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.6.2. MEA Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Region, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.6.2.1. GCC

6.6.2.2. Rest of MEA

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Actavis Plc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Akorn, Inc.

7.3. Bayer AG

7.4. F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd.

7.5. InSite Vision Incorporated

7.6. Merck & Co., Inc.

7.7. Novartis AG

7.8. Perrigo Company Plc.

7.9. Pfizer, Inc.

7.10. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7.11. Other Notable Players

