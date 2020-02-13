Bacopa monnieri extract Market – Perceive Substantial Growth by 2025

There is an unprecedented increase in the traction of herbal products over the past few years which are used to improve mental health problems, especially in the developed market across the globe as the conventional psychotherapeutics treatments are not properly meeting the expectation of the majority of patients having mental health problems. This has resulted in the inclination of herbal remedies as an alternative therapeutic treatment which is also being reflected with the vast majority of psychoactive drugs available as herbal remedies. Bacopa monniera is a perennial herb, a member of the Scrophulariaceae family which is native to the wetlands across the world. Bacopa monniera, also popularly known as ‘Brahmi’ is used as a brain or nerve tonic and is also being used in the Ayurvedic system of medicine for centuries. Recent researches have shown that the Bacopa monniera offers a multitude of health benefits such as cognitive-enhancing effects, specifically – memory, learning, and concentration thus also supporting the traditional Ayurvedic claims. Bacopa monniera extract is extracted from its leaves and majority manufacturers offers a products which contain around 20% of bacosides. The array of various health benefits of bacopa monnieri is anticipated to supplement the growth of global Bacopa monnieri extract market over the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37904

Over the past decades, various clinical trials which involve Bacopa monniera have shown positive results in parallel with ayurvedic claims for relieving moderate stress, and memory & mental performance as the studies have shown that Bacopa Monnieri extract helps in the antioxidant protection of vital processing centers of the brain which include striatum, hippocampus, and frontal cortex. In addition, Bacopa monnieri extract helps in promoting neurotransmission and a healthy synaptic activity in the brain. All these factors are contributing toward the shift among consumer from choosing conventional treatment for mental health, towards opting for herbal based remedies which is fuelling the growth of Bacopa monnieri extract market globally over the forecast period. In addition, herbal medicines have relatively low side effects than the conventional medicine which is also one of the compelling factor among consumers to go for herbal remedies rather conventional and is anticipated to propel the growth of global Bacopa monnieri extract over the forecast period. However, improper alignment between supply and demand, low product availability coupled with low consumer awareness and associated side effects such congestion, ulcers and slow heart rate is anticipated to restrain the growth of Bacopa Monnieri market over the forecast period.

On the basis of the regional outlook, Bacopa monnieri extract market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. On analyzing the Bacopa monnieri extract market at the global level, APAC is expected to dominate the Bacopa monnieri extract market attributed to higher consumption and product availability as Bacopa monnieri extract is being used traditionally. In APAC region, the market of Bacopa monnieri extract is dominated by India as it has been used in the Ayurvedic system of medicine for centuries. North America and Europe are anticipated to show a swift growth over the forecast period owing to increasing trend of herbal remedies among the consumers.

Some of the major players operating in Bacopa monnieri extract market include Amax NutraSource, Inc., Charkit Chemical Company LLC, NESSO – Natural & Essential Oils Pvt. Ltd., Sabinsa Corporation, Synthite Industries Ltd, AuNutra Industries Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. and other regional players.